Chances are that you’ve never needed to discuss the intricacies of subsea engineering with your clergyperson. Or met a priest who can kayak with equal aplomb across the southern English coast and our own fine island. Standing at the intersection of these sets we find the new leader of Galveston’s Grace Episcopal Church, the Rev. Nick Earl.
“My call to ministry is an interesting place to start,” Earl told Our Faith. “I had been working successfully in offshore oil and gas. I would sometimes come to Galveston to mobilize offshore construction vessels and prepare the crews for specialized operations. Interestingly though, I never came to Galveston as a tourist – only ever for work.”
A Brit by birth and rearing, Earl knew well the Anglican liturgy, but like many of his contemporaries, he lost interest in organized religion over time.
“I had grown up in a family active in the Church of England, of which the Episcopal Church is the U.S. branch, but had gradually faded away as I started working after college,” he said. “By this time I was managing the U.S. office of a European subsea engineering company. But as successful as my professional life was, I found that I was increasingly unfulfilled and empty. Instinctively, I knew that the solution to my problems would be in reconnecting with my faith, and that the church would be central to that.”
Earl arrived in the U.S. in 2001. But his life took a radical turn one Sunday up in The Woodlands in 2009.
“That Easter, I walked into Trinity Episcopal Church in the Woodlands,” Earl recalled. “I realized that I was being called to more than simply returning to active church membership. We don’t do things fast in the Episcopal Church. Discernment to ordained ministry is a multi-step process, beginning with the parish and then through the Diocese. From that moment I stepped into my rector’s office until my priestly ordination, ten years has elapsed, including four years at the Seminary of the Southwest in Austin.”
Sometimes you don’t know what you miss until you find it again, afresh and anew. That could be said both of Earl’s faith and his love of all things coastal.
“I grew up by the sea, in the southeast of England and I had forgotten just how pleasant life can be on the coast,” Earl said. “This has been a surprise windfall for me as it was something I didn’t even realize I missed. While the weather in England didn’t lend itself to beach activities, I grew up on the water, sailing anything from dinghies to tall ships. For now, I satisfy myself with kayaking in the bay. I like to get out there any time I have a day off.”
And a day off can be hard to find as this priest works on church matters, interfaith efforts and as a new chaplain in the U.S. Army Reserve.
“The call to chaplaincy was an integral part of my discernment to the priesthood,” Earl added. “I am honored to stand with this tiny proportion of our young men and women who are often paying an incredibly high price – physically, emotionally and spiritually – for their country. Especially as a parent, I know that everyone needs that one person who they can turn to without fear of judgment or reprimand. The role of the chaplain is to be such a person, and I’m grateful to be able to do it.”
Grace’s Gothic Revival architecture would be at home in the England of old where every village sported its own small, elegant stone church. Grace’s architect and one of Galveston’s greatest treasures, Nicholas Clayton, was actually from Ireland and working with a continental palette.
“It is a beautiful, breathtaking church and it reminds me a lot of churches I attended as a child in England,” Earl said. “But what I truly value about Grace is the rich community of diverse people, brought together by a common desire to participate in this fascinatingly huge and yet intimately personal God. My goal here as priest in charge of Grace is to help to foster community, to help Grace see what it already is, and to encourage that sense of community to spill over into our surrounding neighborhood and all over this island.”
