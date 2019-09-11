Galveston was on the nation’s mind in 1969 with the release of Glen Campbell’s best-selling Capitol Records single which bore the island’s name and added a plaintive and romantic tone to, in turn, youth, beach life and a mild protest against the ongoing conflict in Vietnam.
It was the culture of change that saw Galveston’s Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) setting up shop in their new sanctuary at 2702 Ave. O ½. The building was completed and occupied on Sept. 24, 1969 and the first services were held under the leadership of Reverend John T. Muir.
“In commemoration of this 50th anniversary, the church will be hosting a luncheon immediately following 11 a.m. services on Sept. 22,” said Carol Freeman, spokesperson for the church. “The luncheon will be held in our Fellowship Hall. All you will need to bring are your memories and stories to share. The cuisine will be Italian.”
The church is considerably older than its campus, having been established back in 1877.
“Robert A. Milam, nephew of Ben Milam, was the first pastor listed in 1890, although he and his brother were listed in city directories as early as 1870,” Central’s official history notes. “Worship was held in private homes, with Dr. J. T. Moore teaching Sunday school. Dr. Moore would later become a pioneer in radiation treatment at the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.”
The Disciples of Christ movement is older still as two products of the Great Awakening (America’s broadest revival), the reverends Stone and Campbell created this then-new denomination.
“In Kentucky, Barton Warren Stone (1772-1844) was a Presbyterian minister who, along with others, called for a return to simple New Testament Christianity,” the Disciples website states. “In fact, Stone believed that followers of Christ should go by no other name than ‘Christian.’ In Pennsylvania and what is now West Virginia, father and son Thomas Campbell (1763-1854) and Alexander Campbell (1788-1866) championed the idea of ‘one Church of Christ upon earth.’ They, too, believed that followers of Christ should not be identified by sectarian names and asked that only ‘Disciples’ be used.”
Freeman said that their movement remains aimed at providing wholeness in a fragmented world.
“As part of the one body of Christ, we welcome all to the Lord’s Table as God has welcomed us,” she said. “The Lord’s Supper, or Communion, is celebrated in weekly worship. It is open to all who believe in Jesus Christ.”
Like many mainline churches, Central is somewhat smaller than it was in its heyday, but it has remained active even in the hardest times. In 2008, Hurricane Ike caused more than $90,000 in damages here. Subsequent repairs required over a year to complete. During that time, the congregation met in the Fellowship Hall, which they shared with Second Christian Church while repairs to their sanctuary were completed. The membership of Central Christian also fed hundreds of people daily, with help from disciples of Christ churches throughout the area.
Reservations are requested for the anniversary service. Call 409- 762-4884.
