Galveston’s Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will hold a special concert following this week’s choir clinic at 5 p.m. Saturday at 2127-37th St.
And, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Gethsemane will host the Rev. Larry Johnson and Mt. Zion Baptist Church as part of their Annual Day celebration.
“We are looking forward with excitement and anticipation,” said Darlean Randle, who is president of the choir. “We want to see your face in this place. Join us as we send the praise up and watch the blessing come down.”
For details, call 409-763-2853.
Memorial Day is coming and a number of churches will be noting it in 2019. One will be La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian Center which will focus on this at 10 a.m. on May 26 at 601 Delany Road.
“Yes, we will honor Memorial Day and our fallen U.S. heroes,” said the Rev. Catherine Rudolph, executive pastor. “We’ll do the Missing Man Table Ceremony, sing national songs and pray for our nation. There will also be some food and family activities after a 6 p.m. service the same day. The USA is the greatest nation in the world and we are privileged to call it home. Join us in exercising our freedoms as Christians and citizens that our soldiers have fought for.”
For details, call 409-935-1606.
Update: You need a scientist, not a theologian to translate the academic article, “Sleep quality and the stress-buffering role of religious involvement: A mediated moderation analysis,” by Christopher Ellison of the University of Texas at San Antonio and his co-authors.
The bottom line of their work resolves to three findings: Sleep is really, really important. Stressful events can lead to racing thoughts and poor sleep quality. And lastly, believers who feel that they have a quality relationship with God seem to sleep better.
In the language of science—journalese, this becomes: “Secure attachment to God will attenuate the association between stressful events and sleep quality.”
Last word: Do you realize how many cemeteries Galveston has? The official list includes the city-owned Old City, Oleander (also known as Old Potter’s Field), Evergreen (previously known as Cahill) and New City (commonly referred to as Yellow Fever Yard) as well as the Municipal Cemetery (also known as New Potter’s Field) and the southern section of the Memorial Cemetery.
There are a number of historic and privately owned ones here as well: Trinity Episcopal, Old Catholic, Hebrew Benevolent Society, Congregation Beth Jacob, B’nai Israel, Serbian Orthodox, Calvary and Lakeview.
There are many stories here as well as a panoramic overview of the rich confluence of religions, cultures and languages that are part of our island’s inheritance.
