A group of Santa Fe area churches will put on the Runge Project from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from July 22 to July 26, at the eponymous Runge Park, 4605 Peck Ave., Santa Fe.
Kids from 4 to 17 will find food and activities such as a bounce house, petting zoo and giant water slide.
The partial list of sponsors includes Arcadia First Baptist Church, Alta Loma First Baptist Church, Saltgrass Cowboy Church, New Hope Church in Alvin, First Baptist Church of Royse City, said Stephen Wilhite, worship pastor at Arcadia.
“It is our privilege to share the greatest message of hope and love with our community,” Wilhite said. “We are privileged to partner with brothers and sisters in Christ not only in our own community, but across our state to minister to our neighbors.”
In addition to the park activities, there will be movies, backyard Bible clubs and more.
For details, call 409-925-2825 ext. 1.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Women in Red program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Whosoever Will Worship Ministries will provide the music with Debra Elder-Esther and Joyce Esther as be the theme speakers. All women are encouraged to wear red.
“You are invited to share in a Spirit-filled afternoon of praise and thanksgiving to the Almighty who shed his blood on Calvary for you and me,” said the Rev. W.E. Stevens, pastor of Progressive. “Exploring our theme will be two powerful women of God: Sister Debra Elder-Esther from the Macedonia Baptist Church and our own faithful, Progressive member, Sister Joyce Esther.”
Program chair Sister Ella Tucker added, “The blood of Jesus will never lose its power, so come out and be blessed.”
For details, call 409-762-4237.
Counting down to 150, Galveston’s First Union Baptist Church will celebrate its 149th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1027 Ave. K with Bishop C. E. Richardson and his Corpus Christi congregation as their guests.
“Come out and help us celebrate God’s blessing for 149 years,” said Leonard Gatson, a deacon here. “God is awesome and worthy to be praised.”
For details, call 409-771-5209.
Update: The times are changing with a recent survey by Ryan Burge of Eastern Illinois University. It found about the same number of religiously-unaffiliated Americans as there are Catholics or Evangelicals. Each of the three groups came in around 23 percent in his study while mainline Protestants had about half that many at 11 percent.
This “no religion” number was the only one of the set on the increase. This category is also widely known by researchers and the media as the “Nones.”
