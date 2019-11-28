Not every has a happy Christmas. Many experience sadness and grief. Here the Ghost of Christmas Past, Laurel Sturrock, explains the facts of the season to Scrooge, Matrex Kilgore, in a 2004 performance of Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol” at Clear Creek High School.
Not everyone has a happy Christmas. Many experience sadness and grief. Here the Ghost of Christmas Past, Laurel Sturrock, explains the facts of the season to Scrooge, Matrex Kilgore, in a 2004 performance of Dicken’s "A Christmas Carol" at Clear Creek High School.
Rabbi Stuart Federow will celebrate a quarter century at Congregation Shaar Hashalom in Clear Lake.
Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate a quarter century of service by its longtime leader, Rabbi Stuart Federow at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Gilruth Center, 2101 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston.
You’ll recognize his name from this column as well as his other media avenues including “A Show Of Faith,” his live radio talk show where a Baptist minister, a Roman Catholic priest, sometimes a clergy of other faiths join him to discuss events in the news from their religious perspectives and his book, “Judaism and Christianity: A Contrast.”
