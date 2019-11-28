Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate a quarter century of service by its longtime leader, Rabbi Stuart Federow at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Gilruth Center, 2101 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston.

You’ll recognize his name from this column as well as his other media avenues including “A Show Of Faith,” his live radio talk show where a Baptist minister, a Roman Catholic priest, sometimes a clergy of other faiths join him to discuss events in the news from their religious perspectives and his book, “Judaism and Christianity: A Contrast.”

Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance. Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

