The youth department of Gethsemane Baptist Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (or until sold out) at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church at 5917 Carver St. in Texas City. Plates are $10 each. Delivery available for five or more orders. To place an order, call 409-739-2336.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Colors of the Rainbow program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Several guest speakers will be on program. For information, call 409-945-3774 or 409-599-1060.
The Sisterhood of Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its annual 150 Family Garage Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 281-488-5861 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. A.L. Bell at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. The Rev. M. A. Jones and the Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-225-2188.
The youth department of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Youth Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Jerry Wade Jr. and Providence Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its pastor’s, the Rev. Michael W. Dwyer Sr., pre-anniversary service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. E.R. Johnson and Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Santa Fe Family Worship Center will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through July 20 at 13601 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, contact Julie Gregory, j.gregory@aol.com or 281-433-8541.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through July 20 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For students in prekindergarten through 12th grade. There also will be a lock-in July 20 for grades 5-12. To register, call 409-925-2552.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will conclude its summer bible study from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Freda Marie Brown will lead the discussion. For information, email Michelle Allen at michallen2012@gmail.com with “Bible Study” in subject line.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. July 20 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon July 21 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call Mercy Morgan, 713-569-9467.
The Guadalupanas of Queen of Peace Church will have a barbecue dinner fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 at the church’s Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Covered By The Blood program at 2 p.m. July 22 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. M.C. Dotson and New Beginning Church will be the guests.
Northside Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from noon to 3 p.m. July 23 through July 27 at 2801 25th St. N. in Texas City. For students in prekindergarten through sixth-grade. For information, visit www.northsidebaptisttxc.org or call 409-945-4820.
Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily at 5 p.m. July 23 through July 27 at 312 Rose St. in Texas City. Registration is $3 for ages 18 and older, and $2 for ages 17 and younger. For information, call 409-935-8121.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its joint Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 2 at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. All ages. Free registration is open at myvbs.org/mlfpc. For information, call 763-257-4321 or 409-945-2931.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate its Youth Ministry Month at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City with the following events: Intervention Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 (Devale Simmons, speaker); Tag Team Proclamation, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 12; revival, nightly at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 through Aug. 16 (Frank Harris, revivalist); Back to School Bash, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18; and field trip on Aug. 25. For information, call 409-935-1100.
The Welcome Center will have its third annual gala at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds will benefit the WIZ KIDZ Academic Summer Camp 2019. For tickets and information, email thewelcomecenter_galveston@outlook.com or call 409-916-1200.
