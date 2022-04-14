Aric Harding, worship leader (center, with shovel) takes a turn at groundbreaking on Oct. 25, 2020. The Friendswood component of multi-site Clear Creek Community Church would fill this space with an auditorium and Sunday school rooms less than two years after this photo was taken.
DAVID RYSKOSKI/Courtesy
The Rev. Bruce Wesley speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Friendswood locatoin of Clear Creek Community Church on Oct. 25, 2020.
DAVID RYSKOSKI/Courtesy
Congregants leave the early service on Palm Sunday at Friendswood’s Clear Creek Community Church.
Church watchers have their own vocabulary. Words like missional, church plant, church DNA and so on try to capture the currents observed in modern American congregations. The pandemic may have added a new one to this list: retrenchment. Here in Galveston County, a few churches are closing and a few are merging. Most are holding their own, though reattendance after the worst of COVID-19 (so far) has plateaued.
Only one church that we know of has managed to build a large, new campus post-COVID and fill it at multiple worship services. Our Faith wanted to know more.
