Church watchers have their own vocabulary. Words like missional, church plant, church DNA and so on try to capture the currents observed in modern American congregations. The pandemic may have added a new one to this list: retrenchment. Here in Galveston County, a few churches are closing and a few are merging. Most are holding their own, though reattendance after the worst of COVID-19 (so far) has plateaued.

Only one church that we know of has managed to build a large, new campus post-COVID and fill it at multiple worship services. Our Faith wanted to know more.

Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription