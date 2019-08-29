This week, we’ll focus on what’s new at additional faith-based schools around the county.
Dickinson’s True Cross Catholic School, 400 FM 517E, suffered during Hurricane Harvey, but now enjoys its newly dedicated Phyllis Mitchiner Education Center, named in honor of a beloved secretary, who was “the heart and soul” of this place for more than 46 years explained Tracy Sheridan who serves as its coordinator.
Sheridan said it was hard to sort out all that was new here, but prospective students and their parents would be interested in the band, volleyball, basketball and track programs.
“Plus, we have a brand new Horticulture Club,” Sheridan said. “And we can send our graduates onto high school with credits in both algebra and Spanish. We also offer an Extended Day option which allows students to arrive as early as 6:30 a.m. and depart as late as 6 p.m.”
For details, call 281-337-5212 or visit www.TrueCrossSchool.org.
•••
Galveston’s O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 Tremont St., dates back to 1849, making it almost as old as this newspaper. They are also working on new tech with a new engineering and robotics class using the VEX Robotics platform.
“It brings STEM skills to life by tasking teams of students with designing and building a robot to play against other teams in a game-based engineering challenge,” said Chantal Rodriguez who wears many hats here including that of admissions officer. “Classroom STEM concepts are put to the test as students learn lifelong skills in teamwork, leadership, communications and more.
“And students in our Recycling/Chemistry Club have already scheduled community outreach opportunities with the Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market to provide hands on teaching about the science behind recycling plastic. O’Connell is a living organism that is constantly growing and changing while maintaining the tradition of excellence that has come to be expected.”
For details, call 409-765-5534.
•••
Texas City’s Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, 1600 9th Ave. N., has set up new science and technology programs for its 70th year of service as well as doubling its enrollment for the 2019-20 school year, principal Jennifer Lopez said.
“Our Lady of Fatima Falcons athletics will offer volleyball, co-ed soccer, girls’ basketball, and varsity and junior varsity boys’ basketball and track,” Lopez said. “The Garden Club will be growing life with love in their brand new greenhouse, and our Drama Club will be performing at this year’s Christmas Program. For the first time in years, our school will be also be offering a daily hot lunch option catered by Tastefully Yours.”
Finally, the staff and students are celebrating the newly painted, outdoor picnic tables, which were completed as part of an Eagle Scout project this summer. Other campus upgrades can be seen in the computer lab.
For details, call 409-945-3326.
