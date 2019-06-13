Mike Foreman will speak to the Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast at 7:10 a.m. Saturday at The Harbor, 2821 West Parkwood in Friendswood. You may have heard his name. Why? He is the Friendswood mayor, a former astronaut, a graduate of the Naval Academy and the kind of man who can land on an aircraft carrier — in the dark.
Any of these things might have led him to faith.
“I have always been a strong believer in the power of prayer,” Foreman told Faith Focus. “One goal I had in my life was to become an astronaut,” Foreman said. “I prayed for God’s help in achieving that goal for many years. In the end, I applied to NASA eight times before I was finally selected into the astronaut program. I will discuss the power of prayer and the importance of persistence in becoming successful.”
There’s a suggested breakfast donation of $5.
For individual or group reservations, or details, call 713-408-4785.
A rather different type of summer visitor will be here next week. While a number of disaster relief ministries have moved on to other areas, Galveston’s First Baptist Church will host some 250 folks on a mission to help Hurricane Harvey victims.
“We will have the Bounce Student Disaster Recovery Program, presented by the Baptist General Convention of Texas,” said Debbie Rice, interim administrative assistant. “Ten church youth groups from across Texas will be headquartered here, working on 25 homes in Dickinson and Texas City, helping to get our neighbors back into their homes. In the evenings, the groups will join together for worship here.”
First’s phone number is 409-763-1840.
There are many political and religious ‘wars’ being touted in the media these days. This isn’t one of them. League City’s Anchor Point will offer its initial Cupcake War, a cupcake baking and decorating competition from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker in League City.
“With three divisions — Professional, Home baker, and Youth — all ages and skill levels are welcome to compete,” said Kelly King, publicist. “Even those who don’t bake can join the fun; the only requirement is a sweet tooth. And the best part is you’ll be helping kids from hard places learn to thrive because no one is beyond hope.
To register a team or buy tickets, visit https://www.anchorpoint.us/cupcake.html.
“I love Anchor Point, and its ministry and am blessed to be a part of it,” Anchor Point volunteer Allie Demers added. “One of my favorite ways to serve is making all kinds of sweet treats for the clients, so I couldn’t wait to sign up.”
General admission will be $5, with ages 3 and under, free. Entry fees for competitors will be Youth (17 and under) $25, Home baker $50 and Professional $100.
For details, call 832-632-1221.
News note: The Southern Baptist Convention held its annual meeting in Birmingham, Alabama this week. The Pew Research Forum was prepared with some facts they’ve found from surveying America’s largest Protestant denomination.
• 48 percent are age 60 and older.
• 62 percent are married.
• 30 percent have a four-year college degree.
• 54 percent believe that absolute standards for right and wrong exist.
• 99 percent believe in God or a universal spirit.
• 45 percent feel a deep sense of wonder about the universe at least weekly.
• 93 percent believe churches should help the poor and needy.
