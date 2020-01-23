Galveston’s Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will note the 31st pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. A.C. Tryon, and his wife, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 3501 Broadway.
“Rev. Tryon has been a faithful leader of our congregation for the past 31 years,” Lydell Elias said. “I was ordained as a deacon under his leadership and am grateful for the opportunity to serve with him in this ministry. Our church has experienced the crisis of Ike, but Pastor Tryon kept the congregation lifted up with hope that we would pull out of the devastation. Under his guidance, we are still recovering. He continues to lead us with the words of God, mentorship and weekly Bible teachings. He has been an inspiration to me and my family as we continue to follow him as he follows God. May God continue to bless him, so that he can bless us with his word.”
