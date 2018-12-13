Texas City’s First Baptist Church will have a free food distribution for those in need from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City.
“Our church is attempting to be one of the benevolent arms of the community,” said Roslyn Douglas for the group. “We want people to have a merry Christmas and if this would help then we are pleased to do it.”
For details, call 409-927-9287 or 903-780-4798.
It’s last call to register for elementary Hebrew classes in Clear Lake. Today’s deadline for classes to be held beginning on Jan. 9 and running through May next year is firm, as materials need to be purchased and prepared in time for the first class, said Phyllis Greenspan, who will teach the classes at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, located at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston.
“Learn the difference between Tallis and Tallet, Bet and Vet, Shin and Sin, the Hebrew number system and more,” said Greenspan. “Learn secrets and tricks to make Hebrew easy and fun to learn. You’ll be amazed at how much you will learn, how quickly and all in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.”
Enrollment is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
For details, call 281-481-3930 or 281-488-5861 or email pgreenhouston@aol.com.
Worthy of note: If your congregation will be offering a “Blue Christmas” service, please email us details today so that we can include it in an upcoming Faith Focus. Such events offer solace to those who have reasons to become sad or depressed during the holidays. Here are two that are being offered locally.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will partner with First Christian Church to hold a Blue Christmas Service at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 at First Christian Church, 2400 21st St N in Texas City.
For details, call 409-945-2583.
And, Nassau Bay’s St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal will offer their Blue Christmas event at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 at 18300 Upper Bay Road.
For details, call 281-333-2384.
Update: With many folks reading the Bible on their phones and tablets, it’s now possible to see what the most popular verses are each year. Media reports summing up 2018 found that the traditional winners, Jeremiah 29:11 and John 3:16 have given way to previously less-cited quotes, according to Christianity Today magazine. Their report:
“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God,” reads the year’s top verse, Isaiah 41:10. “I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
That exhortation from the Old Testament prophet Isaiah was shared, bookmarked, and highlighted more than any other passage by hundreds of millions of YouVersion (a Bible app for phones) users.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.