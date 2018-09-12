Galveston’s First Lutheran Church will again sponsor the FeedGalveston event from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Lyceum, 2415 Winnie St.
Volunteers will package nonperishable food items for the needy and hope to top last year’s record, event coordinator Noel Spencer, said.
“We are really excited about our next packaging event,” Spencer said. “We are now into our third year and have packaged over 220,000 meals for the food insecure in our community. We continue to be amazed at the community support we have received, with many different groups and individuals volunteering. Most importantly, we and our partner, the Galveston County Food Bank, are able to help provide some healthy food for those many thousands of our neighbors here in Galveston County who are hungry. Consider coming out to join us. You will find it very rewarding.”
The Rev. Richard Rhoades, First’s pastor, added, “This effort has been truly blessed. It has struck a chord in our community. Our church has been building bridges of partnership with numerous community groups to join in making a difference for our neighbors in need. This is one hands-on way to tangibly help them. We hope that more folks will join us in making a difference.”
This year’s goal is 50,000 completed parcels.
For details, call 713-516-1561 or visit feedgalveston.org.
•••
Galveston’s Holy Family men's club will host a citywide ecumenical prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 the Hilton hotel at 5400 Seawall Boulevard.
The recently mentioned Rev. Richard Rhoades of First Lutheran will speak, organizer Bob Fullen said.
“We’ll also hear from Chris Waks, associate pastor of Moody Methodist and the Rev. Jude Ekenedilichukwu of Holy Family Parish,” Fullen said. “The city of Galveston will present an official proclamation making this Ecumenical Prayer Day for the island.”
The event is $25 per person and reservations are recommended.
For tickets or details, call 409-789-1422 or 409-762-9646.
•••
Reader Anita Micheletti would like you to know about Hitchcock’s Our Lady of Lourdes Altar Society’s Card Party and luncheon which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at 10114 state Highway 6.
“We had to cancel last year because of Harvey, but did reschedule last January,” Micheletti said. “Now, we are back in our original month and looking forward to having a good turnout. Our theme is always a big surprise, our waiters do a great job serving lunch and keeping the beverages available. We still have our famous endless cookie table and over 100 door prizes. It will be a fun day.”
For details or reservations, call 409-935-9408.
•••
Update: Who can you trust? The Pew Research Forum found out that although over two-thirds of Americans get their news, at least in part, from social media, they don’t really trust these sources.
“Many of these consumers, however, are skeptical of the information they see there: A majority (57 percent) say they expect the news they see on social media to be largely inaccurate,” Pew reported.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
