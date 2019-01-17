Author’s note: While colleges and seminaries may do a good job of preparing clergy to teach their congregations, these schools can’t possibly include every topic that working faith leaders will actually need. Hence, this series on the practical aspects of retirement planning, tax management and insurance practices seeks to suggest some subjects that may need further investigation.
Accounting isn’t an option most seminaries offer, but the Internal Revenue Service now requires that each parishioner have a giving statement for contributions made to faith-based non-profits and churches each year. Plus, clergy have to keep detailed track of their own official expenses, if they want to stay within the letter of the law. Lastly, there’s the matter of a tax break for pastoral housing.
St. Matthew, a former Roman tax collector, had knowledge of the tax system of his day, but not all modern clergy-folk do.
Our Faith, again, looks to part-time islander and full-time tax expert Elaine Sommerville for advice. She’s a CPA, a contributing author to the Thomson Reuters/PPC’s Nonprofit Tax and Governance Guide and an editorial advisor for Christianity Today’s Church Law and Tax Team.
Q. What special tax advantages do clergy have now?
A. The greatest benefit is their housing allowance. This is currently being challenged in the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, so the future of the cash housing allowance remains uncertain.
The church parsonage allowance has not been challenged and can be a great benefit. The major downside to the parsonage is the lack of housing available to a pastor when he retires and leaves a church. The second biggest advantage to any employee, including the clergy, is having the church operate an accountable expense reimbursement plan that will provide for payment of all valid business expenses.
Q. Are there any record requirements that they need to keep track of, such as expenses on meals, counseling, hospital visitation parking and so on?
A. Yes, there are a lot of record-keeping requirements to prove the business expense, as there are for any other business expenses. Receipts must be maintained as well as documenting why the expense is a business expense. Any meal expenses must also include documentation of who participated in the meal.
Q. For a small church where the pastor may be the only employee and also responsible for church tax forms, including contribution end-of-year statements, what’s the best way to approach these?
A. There are several computer programs that can provide accounting and donor record keeping, making these tasks easier. It is in the best interest of every church to invest in systems that will assist in these areas.
Q. What is SECA and what do clergy need to know or do about it?
A. Clergy aren’t allowed to have FICA/Medicare withheld and matched by their employers. By law, they pay into the social security system through the Self-Employee Contributions Act (SECA). If a minister has a conscientious objection to socialized/government provided insurance, then the minister may opt out of participating in SECA. If the minister is not fully insured in the social security system, then he/she will not be eligible for retirement, disability or survivor benefits. A minister’s decision to opt out should be carefully made and not made purely on a belief that the social security system is not sustainable.
Next week in Our Faith: We’ll look at what clergy need to know about insurance in the last column for this series. Do you have additional topics you’d like to see along these lines? Please email your suggestions soon.
