Randy Stonehill’s soft tenor voice will carry concert-goers back to 1976 or so at a fundraising concert for the 4B Disaster Response Network at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Texas City’s New Life Fellowship, 2700 Texas Ave.

The 69-year-old Christian singer/songwriter may be best known for helping contemporary Christian music to transition from folk to soft rock, a move that broadened its acceptance and eventually led to religious artists who could create crossover hits such as the moderate tones of MercyMe’s “I Can Only Imagine” or, on today’s cutting-edge, Lecrae’s “Crossover.”

Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

