Volunteers from Coastal Community Church work to restore Galveston’s Second Christian Disciples of Christ, 2801 Ave. K, under the aegis of the 4B Disaster Response Network. 4B Disaster Response Network is hosting a series of old-school contemporary Christian music concerts as part of its funding campaign for its ongoing work restoring homes and churches in our area from tropical storms and the “Great Freeze and Blackout” earlier this year.
Christian artist Randy Stonehill will be on stage Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, to help out the 4B Disaster Response Network.
The 69-year-old Christian singer/songwriter Randy Stonehill may be best known for helping contemporary Christian music to transition from folk to soft rock, a move that broadened its acceptance.
Randy Stonehill’s soft tenor voice will carry concert-goers back to 1976 or so at a fundraising concert for the 4B Disaster Response Network at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Texas City’s New Life Fellowship, 2700 Texas Ave.
The 69-year-old Christian singer/songwriter may be best known for helping contemporary Christian music to transition from folk to soft rock, a move that broadened its acceptance and eventually led to religious artists who could create crossover hits such as the moderate tones of MercyMe’s “I Can Only Imagine” or, on today’s cutting-edge, Lecrae’s “Crossover.”
