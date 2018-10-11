La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian Center will offer its annual musical, Heartbreak Hotel, nightly at 7 p.m. today and Saturday as well as on Oct. 19 and 20 at 601 Delaney Road.
“We make choices everyday that define us, some good and some not so good,” said the Rev. Catherine Rudolph, who is the executive pastor here. “In the end, we paint a picture of our lives that total up the decisions we have made and either live with happiness or pain. This free musical offers 20 look-a-like artists on one stage. Come experience choices in a new light. The set is brand new, the lighting upgraded and the cast better than ever.”
For details, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Friendswood’s Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will have its annual Harvest Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at 1207 W. Winding Way.
“We have a special reason to give a party,” said chairperson Nancy Bradley. “We have a great new Youth Minister, Aymara Albury, and we’re dedicating most of the funds we’ll raise to go towards her three-year program. New this year is a choo-choo train for kids to ride around the campus, a bucking bronco; sturdy, real ponies to ride and a huge petting zoo. Holiday shop early at the market and the Silent Auction. There will be something for all ages so y’all come.”
For details, email nancitab@aol.com or call 713-703-6303.
League City’s St. Mary Catholic Church will host its annual Fall Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at 1612 E. Walker St.
“We will have a great variety of booths all operated by parishioners for the sole benefit of the church,” said Lisa Sabatier, the parish administrator. “Proceeds will be used for many things within the parish, including continuation of our food pantry ministry which serves the people of the local community. It will also support our dynamic youth ministry program, which is vibrant and growing, plus many other areas. So, come join the fun with food like gumbo, jambalaya, turkey legs, hot dogs, nachos and tacos. Plus, we’ll have games for kids of all ages.”
For details, call 281-332-3031.
Update: There may have been some “fake news” lately on how bad professional pastors have it. Various outlets have reported on surveys showing preachers leaving their pulpits in record numbers due to a variety of work-related factors. But Ed Stetzer, writing in Christianity Today, said that a Lifeway study contradicts such reported gloom and doom.
By the way, October is Pastor Appreciation Month, which tends to concentrate observations along these lines. Stetzer’s summary:
“The reality is that most pastors are happy in their ministry—they’re engaging and ministering to their congregations with great success and fruitfulness,” he wrote. “This is good news for churches across the country, of course, but it’s also good news for our pastors. Just think about how your own pastor works and serves your congregation on a daily basis; it’s a large responsibility.”
He concludes by suggesting that congregants make a special effort to thank their clerics this month.
