At 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, Interfaith Caring Ministries will hold its 25th annual Festival of Trees at the Lakewood Yacht Club, 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive in Seabrook. The evening event will include a live musical performance by Clear Lake High School Soundwaves, a seated dinner service, a wine pull and both a live and silent auction. It serves as a major fundraiser for the ministry.
“With the holiday season upon us, it is important to remember those in need,” Suzy Domingo, Interfaith’s executive director told Faith Focus. “The festival benefits local families with rent, utilities and food assistance. So, in addition to a wonderful meal, you’ll be able to help those struggling to make ends meet. Often a sickness, car trouble or a job loss contributes to the situation that brings families to us. With our help, they can regain self-sufficiency.”
For reservations or details, call 281-332-3881, ext. 1111 or email jpeterson@icmtx.org.
Seaside Church will have its annual Bethlehem Street Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 at 16534 San Luis Pass Road in Jamaica Beach.
“Our Market is a growing, local favorite event with some amazing craft vendors,” said co-organizer Lauren Dawson. “Come shop the unique booths for Christmas gifts, beach treasures, jewelry and home décor. With all of this variety, you will be sure to find something for everyone. Even if shopping is not your thing, we also offer delicious home-made baked goods, famous soups, and mouth-watering brisket sandwiches. All proceeds will go to the church’s local missions and outreach fund, which have supported things like help after Hurricane Harvey. We appreciate your support of our event and our local vendors.”
For details, call 409-354-9792.
The Christian Renewal Center will offer a Marian Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson with services in both English and Spanish.
“During the month of December, Christians prepare to celebrate the birth of our Lord,” said Kim Brown, the center’s director, of this free observance. “Are you curious why we honor Mary, the mother of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ? Want to know why we call her the mother of God? Join us to learn more.”
For reservations or details, call 281-337-1312 or visit www.retreatcentercrc.org.
Update: If you’d like to have each present you purchase to benefit two recipients, with one being in special need this holiday season, you may want to look up an article in the Christian Century by Celeste Kennel-Shank. Titled, “Christmas gifts that give twice,” It explains how choosing to give some items, from socks to laundry to coffee can help the chronically poor around the world.
More? Amazon, the mega online retailer, will donate a portion of your purchases if you make them through its Smile Program. Not all charities are listed, but a goodly number are, such as Galveston Urban Ministries.
