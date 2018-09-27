Just over 70 years ago, a group of parishioners, having gathered in a school, a library and various homes, grew to become an official mission church, meeting in the break room of the La Marque fire station.
Christened St. Michael’s by popular vote (Calvary and St. Andrews were other options), the new-born Episcopal church was all set to take off when Galveston’s Trinity Episcopal donated their parochial chapel, then located in Hitchcock, for the new priest and congregation to relocate, repurpose and inhabit.
Long-time St. Michael’s member Grace Clifford said that this year’s celebration (see box) will be “extra-special.”
“It’s in honor of St. Michael’s Day, for whom the church was named, that we are planning this big celebration on Sunday,” Clifford said. “It’s our annual celebration of the feast day of the archangel. Prior members are encouraged to attend.”
The priest-in-charge here is the Rev. Robert J. Moore. Our Faith asked him to look forward as well as back over the church’s long history.
“My vision is that St. Michael’s will continue to be a community that offers great Sunday worship, opportunities for prayer and learning and to be a place where people can choose to come to be baptized, married and even buried,” Moore said. “That we will reach outside the walls of the church building and work hand-in-hand and shoulder-to-shoulder with many other churches to make life better for this, our greater community.”
One of the church’s local outreach ministries is its summer vacation Bible school tradition. Member Nancy Meadows explained how it has helped.
“The past three summers as we held our annual vacation Bible school, a young, vibrant boy named Sam found himself sitting and absorbing the Word of the Lord through the stories Father Bob would tell time and time again,” she recalled. “It became evident very quickly to Sam that Jesus belonged in his heart. Recently, Sam made the decision to make a commitment to Christ and invite his Savior permanently into his life. Sam will be baptized during our Sunday morning service. He is a pure example that Jesus’ love can sway the hearts of even the youngest followers.”
Regardless of the years they’ve logged on earth, other members shared that this remains a friendly place. Eddie and Carolyn Karbowski visited here in 2007 and never left.
“We came because we knew the pastor at that time,” Karbowski said. “From the first time we walked through the doors, the church members made us feel like we were part of their church family. We were immediately comfortable here.”
But Moore shared that more recently, the twin tragedies of the Santa Fe shooting and Hurricane Harvey have challenged the faithful here along with those in other area fellowships.
Still, he’s hopeful for the future of this flock.
“These shared fears and concerns will not be the primary concerns when we celebrate the end of the next 70 years in 2088,” he said. “Whatever the needs of the community may be then, I hope that St. Michael’s takes part with other churches and organizations to share the burdens and to be of help. My prayer is that the community of St. Michael’s listens and sees the needs of those in surrounding areas, has a heart to do good and joins with others to address and help with shared concerns.”
Next week in Our Faith:
Redline becomes Antioch. Please see this week’s Faith Focus for more.
