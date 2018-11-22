Earls Gospel Promotions will have its fall gospel festival featuring John T. and The New Gospel Keystones at 6 p.m. Saturday at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City.
“We’re bringing in the fall season with Keystone and also the T.C. Joyful Messengers, the Heavenly Tones and the Jerusalem Gospelaires,” said Mary Earls, spokesperson for the promoter. “Proceeds will help remodel the Temple. This is only the beginning of activities to modernize an age-old church.”
A $10 donation per person is requested. There will also be $10 dinners available for purchase after the program.
For tickets or details, call 409-682-1182, 409-621-6736 or 832-542-3308.
Galveston’s St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will host Bishop Hector F. Monterroso, the bishop assistant of the Diocese of Texas, at 9 a.m. Dec. 2 at 1410 41st St. on the island.
“We are blessed and privileged to have Bishop Monterroso,” said Michelle Allen, Bishop’s Warden and lay leader of the church. “He is familiar with Galveston as the chairman of the board of St. Vincent’s House. It will also be a Friends and Family Sunday at our church. We invite the entire community to join us for this special day.”
St. Augustine of Hippo Church is the oldest African-American Episcopal Church in Texas, established in June 1884 by 50 black seamen according to the official church history.
Guatemalan-born Monterroso served as bishop of Costa Rica and retains a focus on helping Hispanic and other ethnic congregations in the diocese of Texas.
For details, call 832-244-1817.
A recent Our Faith column celebrated one of League City’s oldest churches, Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, on its 70th church anniversary. The big community event marking their seven decades is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City with the Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests.
As The Rev. Milton Guillory, Jr., Progressive’s preacher noted in his recent anniversary sermon, “I’ve had some stresses, I’ve had some problems, and I’ve had some pressures, but even when I was distant and distracted, I thanked God that I could go to the Rock.”
For details, call 409-771-0117.
Quote of the day: Christian author and speaker Joni Eareckson Tada is facing a renewed battle against breast cancer. Her response?
“What good is it if we only trust the Lord when we understand his ways?,” she asked. “That only guarantees a life filled with doubts.”
The 69 year-old advocate for the disabled has written over half a hundred books to date in spite of spending the last 51 years as a quadriplegic. In addition to her health struggles, she was forced to flee from the California wildfires near her home which is said to have survived the flames.
