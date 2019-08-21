Last week, we introduced you to two new heads at local faith-based schools. This week, we’ll kick off the new school year with a quick tour of what’s new at the other such schools around Galveston County.
• Starting up north with the largest of the lot, League City’s Bay Area Christian School, 4800 W. Main St. With 900 kids from pre-K through high school, the 47 year-old school has added new school buses, expanded its libraries and added HDTV monitors to display updates to students.
“We added cameras to the football field, baseball field, and basketball court to live-stream games, updated some security implementations, increased Microsoft Surface faculty computer adoption, improved campus Wi-Fi and refurbished our offices,” said Jason Nave, who heads Bay Area. “Beyond the hardware, we have also some new opportunities such as swimming, boys wrestling and fishing.”
Though wrestling does occur several times in the Bible, depending on your translation, Christian school teams are less common than those for football and track.
“Our wrestling team finished last year as the 10th ranked team in the state and boasted fourth and fifth place finishers in their inaugural season,” Nave said. “This past spring, Fine Arts took an educational trip to Atlanta, Georgia while the high school student body took part in a mission trip to Costa Rica with Joshua Expeditions as they built a home for a family.”
For details, call 281-332-4814.
• Nearby, League City’s St. Mary Catholic School, 1612 E. Walker St. enrolls early childhood through intermediate grades. Laura L. Halbardier, who leads the school said one of its priorities is for students to work independently as well as in formal classroom settings.
“Life doesn’t always give us easy opportunities to work on our relationship with God,” Halbardier said. “It’s a busy world, and it isn’t one that offers great encouragement to develop our faith, so here, we give students a world-class education, but we don’t stop with academics. We want to prepare them to find ways to joyfully incorporate their own faith into that world. The school encourages students to develop their interests in all kinds of activities and experiences, and to find service in them. While we do offer adult-led service opportunities, students are ultimately in charge of developing their own faith and service.”
Halbardier said that using this approach, many students now lead their own service projects and ask their peers to participate.
For details, call 281-332-4814.
• Also up north is Friendswood’s Galloway School, 3200 Bay Area Blvd. It now serves students from preschool to eighth grade.
“Last year we completed our rebuild after the devastation of Harvey,” said Sherryl Gutierrez, the student life and communication coordinator here. “This year God has truly blessed us with the means to grow. We have added a toddler program, rebuilt our intermediate program, and expanded our after-school programs to be open to the public. Our mission this year is all in the details. You never know what little extra you do that makes such a huge impact on the community around you. We ask you to pray that God continues to bless us with the ability to grow our learners not just in their academics but empower them to embrace their impact on the community.”
For details, call 281-338-9510.
• In mid-county, La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian School, 5130 Hallam Road, offers pre-K through high school.
“This will be an awesome year for students as we implement new programs that enhance our academic offerings,” said the Rev. Catherine Rudolph for the school. “Each year the team at Abundant plans for greater ways to impact student learning. This year, we’ve added art, computer science, keyboarding and Spanish for elementary. We will also have a stronger focus on STEM at all grade levels as well as in our Early Learning Center, Abundant Life Academy.”
Rudolph added the church school includes chapel and Bible classes which teach students to deal with daily life situations from a faith perspective.
For details, call 409-935-8773.
If your faith-based school didn’t make our deadline, it’s not too late for them to email a quick note for a future column as long as they send it in the next few days.
Next week in Our Faith: Meet the new faith leader at the island’s venerable “St. Augs.”
