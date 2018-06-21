Texas City’s First Baptist Church M25 Outreach Services will offer help to the community at 11 a.m. Saturday at 2120 36th St. North.
The Rev. A.L. Bell, First’s pastor explained.
“We will be giving away free food, gift cards and hot meals,” he said. “So, we are inviting anyone that’s in need of help. Matthew, 25, says, ‘When I was hungry, you fed me.’ Our church is attempting to be one of the benevolent arms of our community. If you desire to help us we are accepting essential items or grocery store gift cards.
“We’ll also have hot meals and food bag donations for those in need of assistance.”
For details, call 409-927-9287 or 903-780-4798.
•••
The Rev. Robert E. Maxey of Texas City’s Greater Macedonia Baptist Church would like to invite you to their summer bazaar beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at 401 Third Ave. N. All sorts of wares will be available for sale with a designer accent this year.
Maxey said that in addition to the usual offerings for children, food and fellowship, the event will also include booths with designer handbags, clothes, shoes and fragrances, plus used furniture. All the proceeds will go to help the church’s building fund.
For details, call 409-497-5790.
•••
For more than a century, the Christian church fought a running battle between proponents of sacred icons and those who despised the practice of venerating such portraits of the saints and other religious figures. Those in the “pro” column were calling iconophiles, or “icon lovers.” In the long run, they won out over the iconoclasts, or the “breakers of images.”
Now you can experience a taste of all this without the conflict with “Icons in Transformation,” an art exhibition by Ludmilla Pawlowska, a Russian-born, abstract expressionist. The display will run through Aug. 10 at Nassau Bay’s St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church at 18300 Upper Bay Road. Several events will take place associated with the exhibition.
For details, visit www.iconsatst.org or call 281-333-2384.
•••
Update: It’s nice to be appreciated. Popular Baylor University professor and author Thomas S. Kidd tweeted this week, “I’m really thankful for a free media to cover not only government, but churches/denominations. Wish the latter could always be trusted to do what’s right without media scrutiny, but we get regular reminders that they can’t.”
Of course, he wasn’t thinking about Faith Focus, but instead the national medias coverage of the recent Southern Baptist Convention and other major faith stories.
Faith-centered social media lit up, perhaps as never before, online discussions. Many were with the outrage over the government’s separation of undocumented immigrant children from their parents at U.S. borders.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
