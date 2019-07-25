Bacliff’s Lighthouse Christian Ministries will host a Write to Heal workshop by Dori Phillips Ministries at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3 at 800 Grand Ave.
“Here’s my story—I lost my husband, three little boys and youngest daughter in a car accident,” Phillips told Faith Focus. “But, I know the power of Jesus to set us free in our minds and heal our hearts. I also know the beauty of his grace that protects and comforts in the midst of the unthinkable. He kept me in my right state of mind and restored my life. There is true power in the finished work of the cross and he is no respecter of persons – what he will do for one, he will do for another.”
The two-hour workshop will feature a panel with members of various educational and ministerial backgrounds to discuss the power of writing as a source for healing.
The cost is $15 and space is limited to 32 people.
For details or reservations, call 832-221-8677.
The Rev. Norman Paskowsky now helps churches in distant North Dakota, but he was once an organist at the island’s First Lutheran Church. He’ll return to share his talents at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 at 2415 Winnie.
Paskowsky’s program ranges from German sacred music, “Jesu, meine Freude” (Jesus, my joy), to contemporary works such as Schutz’s “Dance with me.”
“As a young man in the late 1970’s Norman Paskowsky served God through the gift of music here,” said the Rev. Richard Rhoades, First’s pastor. “But, God was not done. After leaving Galveston, God drew him into ordained ministry. But his gift of music remains, so he has chosen to return to share this gift in a concert. Our Freiberger organ in the balcony and the new Schleuter organ in our chancel will become his playground for making music. And, we are ever-thankful to God for his goodness which has sustained Pastor Paskowsky and First Lutheran. Lastly, we hope that those who like pipe organ music and especially those who are unsure about it will come to try it. One never knows – it might just become your new favorite.”
The concert is free.
For details, call 409-762-8477 or visit www.firstlutheran.com.
May I have the envelope please? The results of the first-ever online, single-elimination contest. The Hymn Society’s 2019 Hymn Tournament announced that, “Holy, holy, holy” by John B. Dykes and Reginald Heber took first place.
“Some match-ups were real nail-biters, while in others one hymn blew its opposition out of the water,” the Society wrote on its Facebook page. “Yesterday was the final round and we can safely say that the Greatest Hymn of All Time—as chosen by you—is: Holy, Holy Holy.”
By way of full disclosure, your humble correspondent may be related by marriage to the Rev. Dykes who was a venerable and prolific songwriter in the 19th Century.
