Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will conclude its summer revival at 6:30 p.m. today at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Evangelist B. Wesley Austin Jr. of the Cornerstone Community of Faith Ministries will be the speaker. For information, call 409-939-2405.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will conclude its summer youth revival at 7 p.m. today at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. “It Takes A Village To Raise A Child” is the theme. The Rev. Don A. Henderson Sr. will be the speaker. For information, call 409-354-8660.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the sixth pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Norman V. Johnson at 7 p.m. today, and 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. E.R. Johnson, Michael Dwyer Sr., and Allen R. Randle, will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
New Directions Church will celebrate the eighth anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Kevin Sanders, at 8 a.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson; and at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greater New Hope Baptist Church at 1725 state Highway 3 in League City. The Revs. LaTaron Green and William Randall, will be the speakers respectively. The congregations of Anointed Praise and Greater St. Matthews baptist churches will be the guests. For information, call 409-916-2925.
The Celestial Gospellette Choir will have its annual day service at 11 a.m. Sunday at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. “There Is No One Like Christ,” is the theme. For information, call 409-938-7460.
The ushers of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its annual day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. Minister Jeremiah Narcisse will preach. For information, call Donald James, 409-877-8527.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Mission Society Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. A.L. Bell and First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-3819 or 409-935-8349.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Westminster Presbyterian Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily at 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. For all ages. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 409-744-6510 or visit the church’s Facebook page.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Registration is $2 for ages 3-15 and $5 for ages 16 and older. For information, call 409-763-5586.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will offer its summer bible study from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through July 18 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Freda Marie Brown will lead the discussions. For information, email Michelle Allen at michallen2012@gmail.com with “Bible Study” in subject line.
The Sisterhood of Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its annual 150 Family Garage Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8 and July 15 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 281-488-5861 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
The American Baptist Eastern General Association of Texas will open its 148th session with its opening musical and welcome night program at 7:30 p.m. July 9 at West Point Baptist Church at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The annual session will begin daily at 9 a.m. July 10 through July 12. For information, call 409-762-5642.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 12 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Lara Lanphier will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. A.L. Bell at 10:15 a.m. July 15 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. The Rev. M. A. Jones and the Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-225-2188.
The Santa Fe Family Worship Center will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to noon July 16 through July 20 at 13601 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, contact Julie Gregory, j.gregory@aol.com or 281-433-8541.
Northside Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from noon to 3 p.m. July 23 through July 27 at 2801 25th St. N. in Texas City. For students in prekindergarten through sixth-grade. For information, visit www.northsidebaptisttxc.org or call 409-945-4820.
Earls Gospel Promotions will present its gospel explosion musical at 3:30 p.m. July 28 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. The Heavenly Tones, Soul Invaders, Jerusalem Gospelaires, Texas City Joyful Messengers, Voices of the Mainland, Larry Brown, Dave and the New Beginnings, and more will be on program. Tickets are $20 per person. For tickets and information, call 409-682-1182, 409-996-7685, or 409-392-0590.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its joint Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 2 at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. All ages. Free registration is open at myvbs.org/mlfpc. For information, call 763-257-4321 or 409-945-2931.
The Welcome Center will have its third annual gala at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds will benefit the WIZ KIDZ Academic Summer Camp 2019. For tickets and information, email thewelcomecenter_galveston@outlook.com or call 409-916-1200.
”Icons in Transformation,” an art exhibition by Ludmilla Pawlowska, will be on display through Aug. 10 at St. Thomas The Apostle Episcopal Church at 18300 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Several events will take place associated with the exhibiton. For information, visit www.isconsatst.org or call 281-333-2384.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.