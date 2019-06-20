Galveston’s First Presbyterian Church will host a singer who is 7,100 miles from her home in Busan, South Korea, at 11 a.m. this Sunday at 1903 Church St.
Ji Young Jeon is well-known prima donna dramatic coloratura soprano. She’ll sing, “Rejoice Greatly,” from Handel’s Messiah.
“Ms. Jeon is blessed with a God-given talent, with unique gifts in terms of range and power that are rare among opera singers,” said Rob Kelso, a long-time member of First. “We are really looking forward to hearing her sing in our beautifully-restored historic sanctuary.”
Jeon is an operatic singer with a three-octave range. Though this will be her first island appearance, she has performed in venues across Europe and Asia.
For details, call 409-762-8638.
La Marque’s Family Unity Baptist Church will hold a garage sale beginning at 9 a.m. and a health fair running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 29 at 1221 Cedar Drive.
“The garage sale fundraiser will help with some repairs to our church sanctuary floor,” said Richard Scott, the senior pastor of Family. “We use our sanctuary for multiple mission opportunities: our community food truck ministry, the mission to Mexico and others. Our carpet has taken a beating, so we’re going to be replacing it with something more durable for those events.”
The fair will offer a limited supply of free blood pressure monitors, free blood pressure screenings and free healthy recipe books. A pharmacist will also be available to answer questions.
Donations will also be welcome.
For details, call 409-443-9240.
Update: Opportunity: Each summer, local unique faith-based ministries look for volunteers and donations to meet needs here. Please help our good readers to help you by emailing me today.
In closing: There are by rough estimate 500 preachers in Galveston County and most folks agree that sermonizing is not easy. Just how hard it can be is underlined in a column by the editors at Christianity Today this week as they recounted stories they had received from those in the pulpit.
During one sermon a young girl “escaped from her mother” during the sermon, climbed inside the pastor’s pulpit and remained there throughout his entire homily. While so ensconced, she also managed to untie the pastor’s shoes.
Another speaker somehow managed to trigger Siri, the Apple assistant, during a dramatic turn in his speech. She then told the entire congregation from her iPad home, “I do not understand what you are saying.”
But the kicker may be the clever preacher whose phone rang during his sermon. Without a beat, he picked it up, answering the meddlesome device with, “Yes, Lord?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.