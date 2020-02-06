The world is once again on the verge of panic over a new viral strain that threatens a global epidemic. In spite of efforts to contain it, the 2019-nCoV coronavirus continues to leap national boundaries. In the first three weeks, infection numbers soared from 50 in China to 17,000 in 23 countries with 425 deaths. We must pray for those who have been affected, especially for those in China and for the families who have lost loved ones.
The power and potential of anything “going viral” is mind boggling. “Going viral” was once limited to communicable diseases, the kinds that are so easily transmitted that they can rapidly escalate into an epidemic. In our day the term means something quite different. With the aid of the internet, email, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, text messaging and YouTube, what was obscure can “go viral” and become suddenly famous.
