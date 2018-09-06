The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will present its theatrical presentation “Oh to Have it All” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at Webster’s Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3.
Aglow is self-described as, “Committed to seeing God’s will done on earth as it is in Heaven by raising up champions and warriors across the earth who will bring freedom to the oppressed while providing opportunities for everyone in our spheres of influence to grow into radiant relationships with each other, as well as, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.”
For details, call 281-797-4512.
•••
Galveston’s St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 92nd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at 2917 Sealy St.
The church had a rocky start in 1927, as recorded in its official history, since it was literally born in a barn.
“The church’s first worship service was at 3419 Church St.,” it reads. “Here they converted an old unused stable into a place of worship. Suffering many hardships, this band of believers wrestled hard to maintain a place of worship so they moved to 37th and Avenue G. They stayed there a short time, but had to move because they were not able to pay the rent. The next location was 4222 Ave. F. Many Sundays they did not have worship because of the rain. There was not a dry place to sit.”
Things here are much better these days. The Rev. Louis Simpson, Jr., its pastor, stressed that he is encouraging all former members to attend.
For details, call 409-762-3461 or 409-762-0918.
•••
Opportunity: Today’s Our Faith column concludes our annual back-to-school roundup of what’s new at faith-based schools, but we invite staff, students and volunteers to share upcoming special events throughout the year in this space.
Update: We won’t often stray into politics and when we do, we won’t take sides, but it’s been a pattern here to note the faith of those in line for the top offices in American government.
In the case of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Religion News Service (RNS) has provided five fast facts about the judge’s faith.
“First, Kavanaugh is Catholic,” the service reported. “The judge is a regular lector at his church, the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Washington, D.C., near his Maryland home. He also volunteers for the St. Maria’s Meals program at Catholic Charities, according to his biography on the court website and has tutored at the Washington Jesuit Academy. Second, “He has ruled on issues important to religious conservatives, including abortion rights.”
Third, he ruled against the birth control mandate that was part of the Affordable Care Act. Fourth, he has folks on both sides of the aisle worried that he is either too conservative on such issues—or possibly not conservative enough. Lastly, the RNS notes that the court’s faith ratio won’t change if he is confirmed.
“He preserves the current religious ratio on the court,” the service wrote. “He replaces his fellow Catholic, Kennedy, for whom he clerked. That means, if his nomination is approved, the religious makeup of the court would remain the same. That currently includes five Catholic justices, three Jewish justices and Trump’s previous pick, Neil Gorsuch, who was raised Catholic but now attends an Episcopal church.”
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
