There was a day when we felt we could trust those who spoke to us, the Presidents who led us and the journalists who interpreted the news. We believed Washington “could not tell a lie.” Lincoln was known for his honesty. We always knew we could trust Walter Cronkite, whether he was reporting the assassination of JFK or describing the first lunar landing. But those days seem naive and far away.
The world has become much more complex. The truth is far more difficult to discern. Nixon’s claim that he was no crook and Clinton’s assertion that he “never had sex with that woman,” eroded our trust in the Presidency. Today, we feel caught between “fake news” and “alternate realities.” Brian Williams and Matt Lauer left us disillusioned with journalists. We hardly know who to believe.
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, speaking at Rice University’s commencement, stated that we are facing “an epidemic of dishonesty … an endless barrage of lies and alternate realities.” …“ The greatest threat to American democracy isn’t communism, jihadism or any other external force or foreign power,” he said. “It’s our own willingness to tolerate dishonesty in service of party, and in pursuit of power.”
NBC News reporter Andrew Rafferty said, “We live in a world where lying has become an art. Politicians, celebrities, characters on the screen, all lie. They do so convincingly and without remorse. And technology has moved prevarication into a whole new realm. The world where ‘seeing is believing’ has vanished.”
The ninth commandment is essential to personal, relational and societal health. “You must not lie” (Exodus 20:16 Living Bible).
When we ignore God’s instructions on truthfulness and honesty, we sow the seeds of our own misery and destruction. Whether marriage, family, business or politics; in the home, the school, the work place and the world.
So, what should we do? First, we must practice telling the truth to our children, to one another, in business and personal relationships. Above all, we must be known to be honest. We must not lie.
Second, we must practice discernment. We cannot believe everything we hear and see at face value, especially social media that has little or no accountability. “Do not be deceived,” the Bible says, “God is not mocked. A man reaps what he sows” (Galatians 6:7). And again, “Do not be deceived, my beloved brethren. Every good thing given and every perfect gift from above, coming down from the Father of lights with whom there is no variation or shifting shadow” (James 1:16-17).
Third, we must place our trust in the One who alone is truthful, honest and above reproach. We must trust God, confident that He knows our hearts, our secret thoughts and every word we speak. “Let God be found true, though every man be found a liar” (Romans 3:4). Jesus said, “If you continue in my word then you are truly disciples of mine; and you will know the truth and the truth will make you free” (John 8:31-32).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.