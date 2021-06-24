Jerry Williams leads an adult Bible study class in one of the new classrooms at First Baptist Church in Texas City on Sunday. The church converted the former Dillard’s building at Mainland City Centre into its new church campus.
Everything is bigger in Texas as demonstrated by this super-sized baptismal pool at First Baptist Church in Texas City. The space had previously been occupied by escalators at the old Dillard's department store in the Mall of the Mainland.
RICK COUSINS/For The Daily News file photo
Pictured is a "before" photo as Dillard's became First Baptist Church of Texas City as workmen demolish walls, escalators and more to make way for a giant baptismal pool and other church items.
A before photo as Dillard’s became First Baptist Church of Texas City.
The bad news is that some 3,500 houses of worship across the United States close every year. Congregations gray out or their neighborhoods empty of their traditional demographic.
So, some such sanctuaries morph into upscale coffee shops, recording studios, pizza joints, nightclubs and almost any commercial establishment short of an Amazon warehouse. (Though if you listen to Audible, the recorded book service owned by Amazon, the broadcasts you hear may originate from a shuttered Presbyterian church in Newark, New Jersey.)
