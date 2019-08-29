It would be hard to overestimate the importance to observant Jews of the annual High Holy Days. It would also be difficult to measure the impact that Hurricanes Ike and Harvey have had on Galveston’s historic Conservative Jewish synagogue, Congregation Beth Jacob (CBJ).
The two challenges come together as the faithful here are planning to be back in their building to celebrate these days of repentance, which begin Sept. 30.
Like many island congregations, CBJ carried no flood insurance, but has been thankful to find help from many sources in the wake of Harvey’s storm surge.
“We were forced to abandon our sanctuary and conduct all services in our chapel, said Peggy Green, CBJ’s president. “Although the lost pews were replaced with donations of used pews from a local church and from a Waller County courthouse, there have been few funds for other needed repairs and for the air conditioning system. We are determined to honor their devoted members of blessed memory (those who have passed on) by worshiping in our sanctuary this year. Existing memorial plaques with the names of generations of past members will be polished and lighted in time for Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).”
Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of this annual observance, as the Book of Leviticus notes, “For on this day He will forgive you, to purify you, that you be cleansed from all your sins before God.”
Galveston is all but unique in offering free seating for the High Holy Days. Worldwide, many synagogues derive much of their annual income from charging for access then, but on Galveston, it has long been a tradition that no barriers to services are ever offered.
This year, Cantor Sharon Colbert of Houston will lead services at CBJ with her husband, Paul Colbert assisting with the Torah readings. CBJ members Steve Feldman and son Jacob Feldman will blow the shofar (ram’s horn) and a kosher, break fast dinner will be served immediately afterward.
The list of donors including members, community organizations, contractors and police providing security is simply too long to fit in this space. But Green would like everyone to know how grateful that the congregation is that their help has made all this possible. That is, for them to worship again at this, the head of the Jewish year, together in the sacred space that has been theirs for several generations.
“So please know, we’ll have free admission with no reservations,” Green said. “It is our gift to the community and our visitors. Anyone wishing to join in the excitement and volunteer, or wanting to request an aliyah (privilege of reading the Torah in public) may contact the office at 409-762-4545.”
Did we mention that this will be the first time in 11 years that CBJ’s sanctuary will be air-conditioned? That alone is enough for any islander to give thanks during our greatly extended summers.
Next week in Our Faith: The third installment of our adventures in volunteering will venture to a diverse, island ministry.
