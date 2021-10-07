The Rev. Bob Flick pauses for a moment with Denise O’Brian and her dog at Friendswood’s Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Flick is a fan of dogs and active in blessing them and other animals each October.
There was an abundance of blessing at the Nassau Bay community animal event this week. The officiants are from St. Thomas Episcopal.
It all started with an animal and an apple, but that has little to do with April and her cantaloupe at the Flick household.
The Rev. Bob Flick stands with children and their pets at this year’s annual Gimme a Bark pet blessing across from Stevenson Park near Friendswood’s Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.
Officiants from St. Thomas Episcopal bestow blessings on humans and their pets at the Nassau Bay community animal event this past week.
It’s been 793 years since St. Francis was canonized, or formally recognized, as a Christian saint.
Every October, liturgical churches around the world now hold blessing of the animals events linked to Francis’ formal feast day. After all, he’s the patron saint of animals and nature — one who is often portrayed in art with wildlife in a pastoral setting. And dogs. There’s even a service dog organization named in his honor.
