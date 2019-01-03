Dickinson’s Christian Renewal Center will offer a “Middle School—God’s Plan for Love and Relationship” retreat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 12 at 1515 Hughes Road.
“Youth Ministers can bring their youth or youth can attend individually with a parent,” said Catholic retreat speaker and author Kim Brown, who is also the center’s director. “This will be based on the theology of the body.”
Registration includes lunch, a shirt, talks and activities and can be done online at www.retreatcentercrc.org.
For details, call 281-337-1312.
The new year’s first Friendswood Prayer Breakfast will feature home-grown evangelist Rick Gage beginning at 6 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the Friendswood High School cafeteria, 702 Greenbriar.
The group will be honoring winter and spring sports which well fits Gage’s resume.
“When Rick Gage received his diploma from Friendswood High School in 1977, he was hoping to build upon his football career by becoming a college football player and then a football coach,” explained Carolyn Cunningham, who represents the evangelist. “Gage has led many thousands to Jesus for their salvation through crusades, summer student camps and mission trips over the last 30 years. Among those many communities have been Friendswood during the Bay Area Go Tell Crusade in April 2017 at the Challenger Columbia Stadium.”
A $5 donation covers the cost of breakfast.
For details, call 713-408-4785.
Media note of the week: The most recent Gallup Poll finds that three-quarters of Americans believe that the influence of religion is declining in national life. Also, it notes, that only half of us now hold that religion is very important in our daily lives. Both numbers represent a dramatic departure from those recorded a generation or two ago.
Query: Care to share your faith-centered New Year’s resolutions with Faith Focus by email? We’ll publish a sampling of these soon. Popular lists of these tend to focus on food, money, exercise and weight, but you may have other goals in mind for 2019.
For those committing to read the Bible through this year, YouVersion, the popular scripture app offers over a dozen different plans, all free. Here’s an example:
“This plan, based on the M’Cheyne reading system, features four different readings for use in both family and personal devotions. Each day has two passages from the Old Testament, one from the New Testament, and one from either the Psalms or the Gospels,” the YouVersion.com site said. “In one year, you read the Old Testament once and the New Testament and Psalms twice.”
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance. Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com
