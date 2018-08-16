Theology doesn’t carry the respect it used to. For instance, the late science-fiction author, agnostic Robert Heinlein, ventured this very harsh assessment on the topic: “Theology is never any help; it is searching in a dark cellar at midnight for a black cat that isn’t there. Theologians can persuade themselves of anything.”
But for most of modern history, the discipline has been lauded as “the queen of the sciences.” That said, theology is not limited to the nature of God or sin, but it instead extends to address almost every type of human activity.
Even humor.
Gordon Douglas, one of the most experienced Christian comics extant, entertained an audience in League City at a fundraiser for Anchor Point ministries Aug. 3. Afterward, he tackled the topic of laughter and the Bible.
“Well of course God wants us to laugh,” Douglas said. “We are made in his image, and the Scripture records several times when God laughs. The first Christmas begins with ‘Glad tidings of great joy,’ and part of the fruit of the presence of the Holy Spirit in a person’s life are love and joy. This is not to say that we laugh every day or that everything is funny. This is a tough, cruel, fallen world that has yet to be redeemed.”
It’s commonly believed that much of humor depends on tension and that much of the stress that laughter relieves in modern popular comedy comes from scatological or irreverent treatment of the human condition. But a Christian comic must avoid the taint of such R-rated work. We asked Douglas how hard it is to be both G-rated and funny.
“I grew up watching Ed Sullivan comics like Milton Berle and George Burns and the Bob Hope and Red Skelton shows,” he said. These are still funny today and they never used foul language or made crude comments to get a laugh. Instead, part of what gets a laugh is when you create tension about a subject and then find a new insight or twist, so some Christian comedians want to press the envelope and talk about some things to get the church to loosen up, which is legitimate. But since I want to relay a message with what I say and do, I tend to be more conservative, and don’t want anyone to be offended.”
Love, sex and marriage are fair game within limits though, and he’s popular with crisis pregnancy centers around the U.S. where these are natural topics of concern.
His resume includes stints in nightclubs and Hollywood, but for the last 15 years, he’s been a full-time minister of mirth at fundraisers like this as well as headlining both at conferences and on cruise ships.
It’s a staple of common culture that some clerics are humor-impaired. So what advice would this funnyman give to those in the pulpit who would appreciate an occasional laugh or even snicker from their congregations?
“Most pastors I know have a good sense of humor, many try to tell a joke when introducing me.” Douglas said. “Humor is a powerful tool in communication. It does lower defenses, relax the audience and connect the speaker with them. Your congregation will remember much more of what you say when you use some comedy.”
He notes that Billy Graham was a good example of this. This was the Graham who used to tell this story at his revival meetings.
“I asked a boy how to get to the post office,” Graham told his audience. “After getting directions, I invited him to come to his Crusade that evening, saying, ‘You can hear me telling everyone how to get to heaven.”
The boy’s recorded response? “I don’t think I’ll be there. You don’t even know your way to the post office.”
It’s possible that Graham was topped by one of his wife’s most famous quotes though.
“I’ve never considered divorce (from Billy),” she was often quoted as venturing. “Murder, yes, but not divorce.”
For those interested in this specialty field, there’s actually a trade group known as the Christian Comedy Association which offers insights. Douglas can be found online with a number of YouTube videos and booking details at www.gordondouglasisfunny.com.
Should any good reader wish to enter the field of Christian comedy, Douglas advised that family is the best source of material. Spouses, teenagers and babies all inherently provide an endless fount for that kind of combination of both tension an0d laughter.
Next week in Our Faith: Our back-to-school edition will reveal what’s new for the county’s faith-based schools in 2018-19.
