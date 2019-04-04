The new film “Sunrise in Heaven” has something for just about everyone. For believers, it carries a gentle, faith message. For men it offers the age-old battle between a young man in pursuit of his girl and the natural opposition her father feels for such suitors. For women of all ages, the dreamy, walking-off-the-earth bliss of a stolen kiss. For older lovers, it proffers a look back on a life well-lived.
This all started with Jan Hurst, who was the young lover of the film’s focus. She penned the book “His Sunrise, My Sunset” (Amazon 2016) and helped shepherd it to the big screen. Our Faith spoke with this inspirational Texan about the movie and what she’d like to see moviegoers glean from it.
“I would like viewers to reflect on their own life situation and feel hope and an urgency to know the Lord; to recognize life can change in an instant so we need to know where we stand on faith,” Hurst said. “The movie shows a family facing questions of faith, but supporting each other to get through tragedy because of their faith.”
The producers provided an advance screening copy to Our Faith. Sunrise will be released on April 9 at Walmart, Amazon, Lifeway, iTunes, Google Play, VUDU and will be available as an on-demand selection from local cable providers.
Like many faith-centered films, the acting and production values are adequate, but not exceptional. Think Hollywood-lite or direct to DVD or cable, not the highly-polished look of an A-list blockbuster. Emotionally, “Sunrise” is more of a date movie than a traditional three-hanky chick flick. Both humor and pathos are present, but in measured doses. There are no car chases, war scenes or superheroes. It’s a much more personal journey than 90% of what is offered onscreen these days.
Hurst, found herself in California watching her own story come to life with different actors playing her and her husband over time.
“I was consulted regarding the script writing and was present for much of the filming in Los Angeles,” she said. “Some liberties were taken to use resources available that veer slightly from facts in the book, such as the real accident was in a Corvette and my dad never had a Jeep, but the love story and the survival through a devastating tragedy are quite true. Yes, there is some Hollywood in the movie. That makes it charming.”
“Sunrise” eschews elaborate sets for actual venues. The houses, hospitals and churches are all working establishments. Several of the actors worked with Hurst and her family to make their on-screen performances as authentic as possible.
“I loved the passion I felt from everyone in the cast and crew to tell this story and to make this faith-based film,” Hurst noted. “They were all so very welcoming and appreciative of my story. The actors were all so sensitive to ask about the real people they portrayed and did a great job of making the basic story very real.
“Jenn Gotzon Chandler contacted me and spoke to my daughter, Terri, who she played in the movie, a few weeks before filming. She had studied the part and was researching how to play Terri.
“Caylee Cowan, who played the ‘young me,’ invited my granddaughter and me to lunch the week prior to her filming. She had read the book and was researching demeanor and relationships thoroughly.”
Some cast and crew were seen openly praying on set.
We’ll give Hurst the final word here.
“I learned from our final car accident that you have to be prepared for the moment to be your last even when you think you are having the best time on vacation,” she said.
Next week in Our Faith: A very different new film has created national controversy from the vice-president to TV networks to the New York Times. It has a Houstonian at its heart. Meet him here next week.
Log In
