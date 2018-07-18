Many larger churches now offer so many amenities that it can be hard to completely catalog them all. Gym and fitness equipment, group cruises, in-house classic coffee bars and much more can be enjoyed weekly. But few congregations currently offer psychological counseling or even comprehensive referrals for members who might find themselves in need.
Ed Stetzer, writing in a recent Christianity Today Magazine underlined this hidden deficit, saying “Seventy-four percent (of Protestant pastors) said they knew someone diagnosed with clinical depression. More than half (57 percent) said they knew at least three people who fell into that category. In terms of counseling, almost six in 10 (59 percent) said they had counseled at least one person who was eventually diagnosed with an acute mental illness.
“Perhaps even more important, 23 percent of pastors indicated they had battled a mental illness of some kind on a personal level, including 12 percent who said it was formally diagnosed. These findings are confirmed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness and similar numbers within the general population.”
Matthew S. Stanford, PhD, is a scholar on such things, as well as the chief executive officer of Houston’s Hope and Healing Center and Institute. Our Faith asked him for insights into what local congregations can do to help their communities when it comes to mental health.
Q: The church has made strides in helping those who are physically handicapped, adding wheelchair ramps, allowing service dogs into worship and putting in hearing assistance loops for those who need them, but it seems to have done very little in the area of mental health. Why are there few sermons and few church staff trained or aware in this area?
A: While research finds that individuals struggling with mental illness and their families are coming to the church for help before they go to mental health care providers or physicians, those same studies show that the church is mostly apathetic towards mental health issues. A vast majority of pastors report they rarely or never give sermons related to mental illness. A quarter of pastors say they are reluctant to get involved with those diagnosed with a mental disorder because of the time and resources required. Thus, few churches offer any mental health related programs or services.
More disturbing perhaps is that the Christian community is over-spiritualizing mental health problems in a large number of cases. In surveys of Christians diagnosed with a mental disorder that approached their church for assistance, 30-40 percent report that their mental illness was denied or dismissed. When the existence of a mental illness was denied by the church the individual’s psychological distress was most commonly attributed to personal sin, weak faith, or the demonic. As might be expected, more than a quarter of these individuals report that their church’s involvement made the matter worse and damaged their faith.
Q: What can the average-sized (80-150 people) do to help members with mental illnesses? What can a very large (over 2000 members) church do?
A: Every church is different; each has a specific set of needs and available resources. The first step towards developing an environment within a congregation that promotes hope and healing in those living with mental illness is to break the silence.
If all churches would simply train their staff to be able to recognize mental illness and build relationships with local mental health care providers, then clergy would become effective mental health gatekeepers and access to the system would be increased. A number of organizations, such as the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, offer mental health training that clergy and their ministry staff can easily access.
Q: Do you see a continuing stigma for Christians who are afflicted with bipolar, depression or even suicidal symptoms? Is addiction a disease, a sin or both?
A: I do see that a conversation has begun in the church about mental illness. My hope is that it will continue and change will happen.
In the context of medicine, a disease is a condition in which there is a disturbance of normal functioning. To be diseased is to be broken; thrown into a state of disarray or confusion. In no way does associating a behavior with disease cause one to assume that the behavior is normal or accepted. In fact just the opposite is true; diseased behavior is abnormal and implies the need for change. Sinful behavior, like all behavior, is a complex interplay between physical, mental and spiritual factors. I find that the choice of label, disease or sin, often results from one’s perspective. If one focuses on the external or physical, ignoring the spiritual, then one may call the addictive behavior a disease, while a focus on internal or spiritual aspects may result in the same behavior being labeled as sin. One label does not somehow change or limit the other; both describe the same behavior from different vantage points or perspectives. So I would say that addiction is both a disease and a sin.
Q: Anything else that you'd like to say that might help our 300 county congregations?
A: The church has a significant role to play in mental health care. It’s time that we stopped abdicating that role and started leading.
For more information, visit www.hopeandhealingcenter.org.
Next week in Our Faith: A first-of-its-kind private school program for autistic students will launch soon in mid-county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.