Anchor Point’s Pathway to Hope Summer Family Camp will run June 25-29 at University Baptist Church at 16106 Middlebrook Drive in Houston this summer. This program has been developed for children from hard places such as foster care, adopted, trauma, abuse or neglect.
“We are so excited to be kicking off our camp,” said Rendie Brown, director of family services at Anchor. “Each summer we spend a whole week helping families learn to thrive together instead of just survive together. Check out our website or contact us today for more information on how to be a part of this fantastic family camp.”
For details on signing up or volunteering visit www.anchorpoint.us or call 832-632-1221 extension 200.
League City’s Bay Area Church Friday will host a community block party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 22 at 4800 FM 518 W.
“It’s open to all and will have six food trucks, four bounce houses, two face painters, volleyball, football, kickball, horse shoe, gaga ball, spike ball and music,” said Zac Ashley, pastor of spiritual formation at the church. “We invite you to come out and just have a great time getting to know others in our community. Bay Area Church is not just a building, we are people just like you. We are your neighbors. We aren’t just friends on Sundays, we strive to be family every day. We’d love to get to know you and be there to walk with you through this crazy thing called life while building relationships that can weather the storms and creating a place where people aren’t afraid to be themselves. Bring the kids and relax while they play.”
For details, call 281-332-2133.
Everyone loves a story. At 2 p.m. June 24, the storytellers of Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 Nasa Rd. 1, will offer their epic telling of “Women of the Bible: Stories of Faith and Friendship.” The presentation will be followed by refreshments.
"We have selected stories from the Bible of women that changed the history of the church through their courage, wisdom and faithfulness,” said Diane Kane, Webster’s lead storyteller. “Sometimes these women are nameless: the widow's mite, the woman at the well; sometimes these women are more infamous than famous: Tamar, Rahab. All of the women have a story that deserves to be heard.”
Update: One new church is launched at least every month in our county. The Babylon Bee, a tongue-in-cheek website aimed at churches of all ages is offering help in coming up with names for new congregations. Interested? Just run a web search for the Babylon Bee Church Name Generator.
Some examples include Glory Inspirational Church, Typhoon Tabernacle, Glory Fire Fellowship and many more.
