There’s the old saying that there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but the Rev. Robert Woodard III of Galveston’s Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ disagrees. He’s offering the community this and more.
“All are welcome for our Bible study and free lunch every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. beginning Feb. 5 at 2628 Ball Ave,” he said. “It will be powerful teaching as part of the Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries.”
For details, call 409-497-2138 or visit www.comgalveston.com.
Galveston’s St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church is serving as the host congregation for the Episcopal Diocese of Texas’ annual salute to Black History Month and a special recognition of the Rev. Absalom Jones from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at 1410 41st St.
St. Jones may be a new name to you, but the Rev. Absalom Jones was the first priest in America of African descent as well as a former slave to be ordained in the Episcopal or any other church according to Michelle Allen, who serves as bishop’s warden here.
As a “common saint,” Jones gets a feast day, which falls on Feb. 13 this year.
“We at St. Augustine’s are blessed and privileged to lead the celebration of Rev. Jones’ exemplary life,” Allen said. “The panel discussion at lunch will be particularly important during this critical time for our country. We invite the entire community to join us.”
For details, call 409-763-4254.
Query: Statistically, most churches, nationwide, are small churches. Eighty to 100 souls is the usual figure given for the most common church size. With the increasing costs of benefits, insurance and more, many congregations are faced with the choice of paying their pastor a full-time salary or keeping the lights on.
That means that more and more senior clerics also have day jobs to make ends meet.
Are you such a dual-career cleric with professional responsibilities in both the spiritual and secular realms? Our Faith is looking for insights into your world that we can share in this space.
Please email us.
Update: Michael Lipka and Conrad Hackett writing for the Pen Research Forum report that Muslims are the world’s fastest-growing religious group. The reason isn’t conversions, but fertility.
“Muslim women have an average of 2.9 children, significantly above the next-highest group (Christians at 2.6) and the average of all non-Muslims (2.2),” the pair wrote. “In the next half century or so, Christianity’s long reign as the world’s largest religion may come to an end. Indeed, Muslims will grow more than twice as fast as the overall world population between 2015 and 2060 and, in the second half of this century, will likely surpass Christians as the world’s largest religious group.”
