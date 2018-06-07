The Interfaith Caring Ministries Resale Shop is on the move and looking for your help. After 18 years at the corner of Bay Area Boulevard and state Highway 3, the store will relocate to 803 E. Nasa Pkwy Suite 118. Sales from this venue help support Interfaith’s charity work including its food pantry.
“The move of our resale shop to a new location will increase awareness of the agency and the mission, while opening up opportunity for increased revenue and new customers,” said Jessica Peterson, who handles communications. “You can make a difference this summer with just a few hours of your time over a six-day moving period.”
Volunteer packers are needed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through June 13, June 16 and June 18-19.
For details or to volunteer, call 281-332-3881.
•••
Among local judges, John Ellisor may hold the unique distinction of having started out as both a prison guard and a probation officer. He’s been the longtime judge of the 122nd Judicial District Court.
Ellisor will speak at the Friendswood Prayer Breakfast, which will run from 7:10 a.m. to 9 a.m. June 16 at The Harbor, 2821 W. Parkwood Drive.
“For the prayer breakfast, I’ll be talking about leadership from a Biblical point of view as well as prayer for leaders,” Ellisor said. “We’ll look at some Old and New Testament passages, and I’ll be sharing some of my perspectives and thoughts. There will be a time of prayer for leaders immediately following.”
There’s a suggested donation of $5 to cover the cost of breakfast.
For reservations or details, call 713-408-4785.
•••
Each year Vacation Bible Schools come in a variety of flavors. You won’t find those listings here, but you can email your church’s listing to angela.wilson@galvnews.com as early as possible.
What’s in store for this summer season from national publishers? Titles on offer include: “Shipwrecked,” “Babylon,” “Splash Canyon,” “Rolling River Rampage,” “Moose on the Loose” and more.
Update: Twitter has proven problematic for the famous. One can lose one’s job, standing or reputation with an ill-chosen 140 character quip. And, though, we won’t defend anyone who has misbehaved on the social media service, we kind of enjoy reading the tweets of the “Bad chruch secretary.” Her Twitter title is @ChruchSecretary.
An example?
“Shaking my head at people who point out mistakes in the buletin almost every Sunday and then say they didn’t notice the camp registration deadline in there every week for 2 months.”
Possibly generated from the minor, but constant, frustrations that many of her fellows feel each week as they struggle to meet the needs of their congregations, pastor and staff.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
