A 2017 photograph of the back of the 1951 Buick Building shows how much it had suffered from neglect, criminal activity and misuse. Neighbors said they will welcome Coastal Community Church's revitalization of the area.
The 1951 Buick Building as it may appear this fall. The tail fin now sports a cross, but the Buick logo will be retained as the expanded and renewed facility hosts of the island’s largest weekly congregations. This is an architect’s elevation of the final product.
Coastal Community Church has a mandate for giving and serving as well as evangelizing and worship, the Rev. Aaron Sanders said. Here is a group of members helping with relief work after Hurricane Laura on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
The Pennington Buick Building, constructed in 1951 in art deco style will retain its special flavor when repurposed at renovated as the home of Coastal Community Church this year.
A group of members help with relief work after Hurricane Laura on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
This is what Coastal Community Church looks like now. Amy Land holds up a welcome sign outside the island's Collegiate Academy at Weis on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
The 1951 Buick Building on Galveston was once an art deco dream with its bold logo of that GM division as well as a stylized tail fin, created in concrete, but it has not aged well. A vision of architect Ben Milam, its best days must surely be behind it.
“Over the past several decades the building has deteriorated through years of neglect,” the Rev. Aaron Sanders of the island’s Coastal Community Church told Our Faith. “It most recently was used as a salvage yard and the area experienced countless complaints from neighbors reporting drug trafficking, prostitution and other criminal activity. A former city marshal told me the building was the No. 1 source of code violations on the island at one time, and that the property also required extensive environmental remediation.”
