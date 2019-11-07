The United States delegation gets together for a group photo after completing the Stations of the Cross during the International Military Pilgrimage. The Pilgrimage originated in Lourdes, France, in 1944 when several multi-national military units came together to share a Mass in the Rosary Basilica. This marks the 53rd year of this event that has grown to more than 34 nations participating.
Chief Master Sgt. David W. Richards/U.S. Air Force
Can a pilgrimage help? The Honor Guard from Ramstein Air Base marches in the procession of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction during the International Military Pilgrimage. The Pilgrimage originated in Lourdes, France, in 1944 when several multi-national military units came together to share a Mass in the Rosary Basilica. This marks the 53rd year of this event that has grown to more than 34 nations participating.
Chief Master Sgt. David W. Richards/U.S. Air Force
The United States delegation gets together for a group photo after completing the Stations of the Cross during the International Military Pilgrimage. The Pilgrimage originated in Lourdes, France, in 1944 when several multi-national military units came together to share a Mass in the Rosary Basilica. This marks the 53rd year of this event that has grown to more than 34 nations participating.
Chief Master Sgt. David W. Richards/U.S. Air Force
Can a pilgrimage help? The Honor Guard from Ramstein Air Base marches in the procession of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction during the International Military Pilgrimage. The Pilgrimage originated in Lourdes, France, in 1944 when several multi-national military units came together to share a Mass in the Rosary Basilica. This marks the 53rd year of this event that has grown to more than 34 nations participating.
Chief Master Sgt. David W. Richards/U.S. Air Force
Lt. Col. Clay Thomas, of the U.S. Army Reserve Chaplains Core, is a former Galveston pastor who believes that local congregations must do more to help veterans.
It’s never been easy to solider, but recent statistics reported by Military.com and a number of media sources underline just how hard it can be for some to serve.
“While suicide remains a rare event among U.S. troops, 325 active-duty members died by suicide in 2018, the highest number since the Defense Department began collecting the data in 2001 and exceeding a record set in 2012,” the site said. “According to a report released this week by the Defense Suicide Prevention Office, 139 active-duty soldiers, 68 sailors, 60 airmen and 58 Marines died by suicide last year, 40 more service members than the previous year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.