Peter Williamson, V. P. of Corporate and Community Relations for Del Papa Distributing Co. presents the lead gift for expansion of Catholic Charities’ food pantry on Galveston Island to Elizabeth Kinard, Catholic Charities’ Regional Director Galveston County, and Susanne Sullivan, member of the Board of Directors .and Galveston Advisory Board for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.
Del Papa Distributing Company has donated $15,000 toward a $300,000 goal for the expansion campaign of Galveston’s Beacon of Hope Center, 4700 Broadway Ave. Beacon is operated by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. The center serves the food insecure of Galveston. It is the only such ministry reaching residents regardless of where they live on the island.
Peter Williamson, vice president of corporate and community relations for Del Papa, said, “When we were first approached by Catholic Charities, we determined that their renovation and expansion had immediate merit. Our early stage grant will hopefully raise awareness and financial support from other local businesses and individuals.”
