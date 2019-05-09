Texas City’s First Christian Church will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2400 21st St. N.
“This annual rummage sale is not only a fundraiser for the church, but it also provides an opportunity for neighbors in the community to purchase household items at a reduced rate,” said Marsha Sweatt, who serves as both an elder here as well as the chair of the sale. “We like to coordinate this sale with Mother’s Day so that folks can buy wonderful gifts for their moms.”
Food concessions also will be sold at the event.
For details, call 409-945-2241.
The History Channel notes that the origins of our Mother’s Day go way back beyond our current official holiday.
“The clearest modern precedent for Mother’s Day is the early Christian festival known as ‘Mothering Sunday,’” the TV network notes. “Once a major tradition in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe, this celebration fell on the fourth Sunday in Lent and was originally seen as a time when the faithful would return to their ‘mother church’—the main church in the vicinity of their home—for a special service.”
Locally, many congregations will celebrate their moms. For instance, La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian Center(ALCC) will honor moms at 10 a.m. Sunday during services at 601 Delany Road.
“Mother’s Day is a time to recognize all moms and show them how much they are appreciated,” said Catherine Rudolph, ALCC’s executive pastor. “Show mom how much you love her with a free flower at church and a quick snack or whimsical family lunch at a food truck after service. Every mother is special, and we want to help you celebrate yours. Happy Mother’s Day.”
For details, call 409-935-1606.
Friendswood’s Mary Queen Catholic Church will celebrate its half-century of service in style with a free 50th Jubilee Concert by the Houston MasterWorks Chorus at 7 p.m. on May 17 at the church, 606 Cedarwood Drive.
The group will perform “The Gloria” by Francis Poulenc and “The Requiem” by John Rutter.
“The public is cordially invited to join with us in celebrating our 50 years of faith in Christ,” said Russell Bolduc, director of the church’s music ministry.
Mary Queen was founded as a Mission Church served by the LaSalette missionaries in 1965 and then in 1969 was elevated to a parish.
For details, call 281-482-1391.
Reminder: Our Muslim friends and neighbors are well into the holy month of Ramadan. That means that most are fasting from dawn until dusk, even from water. The observance began last Sunday and extends until June 4.
For even the most fit, our 80-plus degree days plus lack of daylight hydration can prove a challenge, but the faithful are promised spiritual benefits.
It’s a non-trivial event for Muslims the world over: Ramadan is one the essential Five Pillars which define Islam’s basic tenants.
“It’s a time for reflection, contemplation and celebration,” said MuslimAid.org.
