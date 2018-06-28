Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom will hold its annual 150 family garage sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 15 at 16020 El Camino Real, Houston.
“I have been volunteering, working side by side with the Sisterhood co-president Sheila Goldberg getting all the wonderful garage sale items priced and sorted,” said Wendy P. Kane, who serves as publicist for the synagogue. “This year, we even have a mink coat. Come have fun sorting through these treasures. The Sisterhood supports special projects like last year’s post-Harvey roof repair and the laying of a new concrete parking lot. This year’s mission is to repair the A/C in the Religious School annex building. This is vital to the comfort of the teachers and children as they learn, pray and play.”
For details, call 281-488-5861.
•••
“Seelsorger” is an old German word, which can literally be rendered “soul healer.” While you may never again see that word in print, you can meet someone who congregants say merits this appellation.
Galveston’s St. John’s Lutheran Church will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their pastor, the Rev. Alan Taylor from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bayou Vista Community Center, 783C Marlin St. in Bayou Vista.
Norb Roobaert, an elder at the church, described Taylor as a treasure.
“To say that the congregation loves Pastor Taylor would be an understatement,” Roobaert added. “Pastor Taylor is respected, admired, trusted, relied upon and, most importantly, believed when dealing with scripture.”
Long-time member Claudean Smith also shared her appreciation of this pastor.
“He has officiated at many funerals here at St. Johns,” she said. “I have been so inspired by them that I have told him he cannot leave here until he does mine.”
Lastly, Stephen Stone, a past president of the church, explained that although Taylor is a Certified Public Accountant by training, he makes a pretty good preacher too.
“It turns out the analytical abilities of a gifted accountant are precisely what is needed to minster to a suffering soul,” Stone said. “As the physician uses medicine to minister to his patient, so too does this pastor. His medicine for the soul are the means of grace (God’s Holy Word and the sacraments) and the judicious application of the law and the gospel.
For details, call 409-762-2702.
•••
Update: While you’re unlikely to attend the 148th session of the American Baptist Eastern General Association of Texas on July 9 on the island, it’s worth noting that this, one of the oldest such associations, included among its founding churches: Galveston’s West Point Missionary Baptist and Mount Pilgrim Baptist. Both churches are still serving the community and will help host the convention here.
For details, call 409-762-5642.
Survey: As folks get ready to put out their flags for the Fourth of July, the Association of Religious Data Archives wanted to know if the banner was also displayed in their sanctuaries.
The association poll found that it was about two-thirds of the time with churches in the northeast more likely to have Old Glory upfront that those out west. Also theologically conservative churches were about 20 percent more likely to have the flag up front than were liberal ones.
Does your congregation have a U.S. or Texas flag upfront?
