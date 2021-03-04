Kirk and Jennifer Walden star in the new film, “Life is Beautiful,” which will be shown at the Pregnancy Help Center’s fundraiser at Moody Gardens on 7 p.m. April 22. The two will also appear on the IMAX screen as part of the gala. Additionally, Walden and wife will share something a private matter for the first time at this formal event.
Kirk and Jennifer Walden star in the new film, “Life is Beautiful,” which will be shown at the Pregnancy Help Center’s fundraiser at Moody Gardens on 7 p.m. April 22. The two will also appear on the IMAX screen as part of the gala. Additionally, Walden and wife will share something a private matter for the first time at this formal event.
COURTESY
Carrie Slauson, the nurse manager at the Pregnancy Help Center of Galveston, sits at the controls for an ultrasound table. All the center’s services are free to clients.
COURTESY
Julie Johnson, executive director of the Pregnancy Help Center of Galveston, stands in the maternity and baby clothes closet where donated items await clients.
You’re invited to a movie premiere next month that isn’t standard Hollywood fare. “Life is beautiful” will debut on Moody Garden’s IMAX screens at 7 p.m. April 22, as part of a fundraising event for the Pregnancy Help Center of Galveston.
The film features interviews with clients and staff of the center and is hosted by former newspaper sportswriter Kirk Walden, who also will address the event by video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.