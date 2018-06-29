If we could turn back the calendar to that first Fourth of July, how would church be different? Although the Bible speaks of the “faith once delivered,” churches and cultures do change. We asked American history experts to weigh in.
Perhaps the most striking difference, here on the eve of the Fourth of July, is that as an American colonist, you’d have been not only encouraged to attend church regularly — you’d likely have been required to populate a pew— by law.
“In the early years of what later became the United States, Christian religious groups played an influential role in each of the British colonies, and most attempted to enforce strict religious observance through both colony governments and local town rules,” the nonprofit Facing History said. “Most attempted to enforce strict religious observance. Laws mandated that everyone attend a house of worship and pay taxes that funded the salaries of ministers. Eight of the 13 British colonies had official, or ‘established,’ churches, and in those colonies, dissenters who sought to practice or proselytize a different version of Christianity or a non-Christian faith were sometimes persecuted.”
Once you arrived, you might have been uncomfortable, but not because of raucous rock music played at 11 on a trembling stack of Marshall amplifiers. Instead, as Thomas S. Kidd, author and distinguished professor of history at Baylor University told Our Faith, due to a lack of modern amenities including climate control.
“The most obvious difference a modern churchgoer would note in a colonial church would be the absence of electricity – this means no microphones, amplification, slides and perhaps most problematically in Texas, no air conditioning,” he said.
Services were often quite a bit longer than today. Sermons in the colonial period, especially among Puritans and their descendants, could run as long as two hours.”
Some services in Galveston County are still known to run just over two hours in length each Sunday, but no congregation we’re aware of actually eschews air conditioning. Though a number have returned to colonial conditions briefly after a storm-induced flood. Or two.
Speaking of music, both the modern easy-to-sing, four-chord chorus and some favorite patriotic hymns were not extant during that first July 4.
“It was standard to sing only psalms from the Bible in the early colonial era,” Kidd added. “That started to change when the works of the great English hymn-writer Isaac Watts started to become popular in America in the 1720s. Methodist hymns written by Charles Wesley and others began to dramatically transform the singing habits of evangelical Christians by the mid-1700s, but the Church of England did not officially sanction hymn singing until 1820.”
And, the names on your local church would have been different. You’d likely be seen at a Congregational or Church of England gathering, Kidd said.
“Colonial American denominational life was dominated by Congregationalists (the church of the Puritans) in New England, the Church of England in the southern colonies, and a variety of denominations in the mid-Atlantic colonies, including Presbyterians, Dutch Reformed and Quakers,” he said. “The Spanish and French colonies were dominated by Catholics, but the English colonies had only a few Catholics, concentrated in colonies such as Maryland. Baptists were in the English colonies from the beginning, but they only really became a force in America during the Great Awakening of the 1740s. Methodists emerged as a major factor in America only after the American Revolution had ended.”
It was not unusual for churches to split along the central aisle. Males sitting on one side during a worship service and females on the other. Believe or not, there are still a few congregations following this practice here.
Another gender note of interest? Women in the pulpit go much further back than you might guess.
“The Methodists, African Methodists, the Freewill and Separate Baptists, and the Quakers all allowed women into the pulpit,” wrote Eric Dunklee and his co-authors in a paper from Gettysburg College. This was the highest position in any Protestant church that women could hope to achieve.”
Today, all mainline, and most other denominations allows women to pastor, preach and teach.
Next week in Our Faith: An interview with the director of a Christian film, based on a single song, is now available streaming and on DVD.
