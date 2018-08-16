Byron Fulk, has been by turns, a school teacher, summer missionary, seminarian, attorney and pastor. He’s also known, along with his wife, Carol, as the long-time leader of the Friendswood Prayer Breakfast.
He’ll be speaking at this month’s breakfast beginning at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday at Friendswood’s Calvary Chapel, 3700 FM 528. The meeting will focus on honoring area clergy.
“I will be presenting a challenge to the pastors and church leaders to seek a higher standard for church membership and accountability in their churches,” Fulk said. “Our country is rapidly going downhill morally and some of the fault lies with those pastors who are more concerned with having a big church rather than a righteous church.”
Attendees will receive a copy of a document issued by Scottish church authorities back in 1647. It is called, “The Directory For Family Worship.”
“It shows what the standards for church membership were back then compared to what they are today,” Fulk said. “I really believe that for us to change our culture and keep worldliness out of the church we need a radical change in how pastors and deacons hold individual church members, specifically fathers, accountable to maintain very strict moral standards at home.”
There’s a requested $5 donation to cover the cost of breakfast.
For reservations or details, call 713-408-4785.
Galveston’s Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will hold a banquet to honor its pastor, the Rev. E. R. Johnson, and his wife, at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. Tickets for the event are $25.
“Rev. Johnson is an amazing pastor, preacher and friend,” said long-time member Mary Patrick. “He lives the life he preaches and teaches about all the time. He walks, talks and carries himself in a way that is definitely pleasing to God.”
For details, call 409-256-8289 or 409-877-8527.
Update: It’s easy to notice that there has been a cultural shift in worship attendance with the last few years seeing a general erosion of people in the pews. The Pew Research Forum decided to survey Americans to see why they made the choices they did when it comes to populating corporate worship.
“In recent years, the percentage of U.S. adults who say they regularly attend religious services has been declining, while the share of Americans who attend only a few times a year, seldom or never has been growing,” the survey noted. “A new Pew Research Center survey finds that the main reason people regularly go to a church, synagogue, mosque or another house of worship is an obvious one: to feel closer to God. But the things that keep people away from religious services are more complicated.”
Of course, one of the most common reasons found was that folks who don’t believe are unlikely to attend.
“But a much larger share stay away not because of a lack of faith, but for other reasons,” the survey found. “This includes many people who say one very important reason they don’t regularly attend church is that they practice their faith in other ways. Others cite things they dislike about particular congregations or religious services. Still others name logistical reasons, like being in poor health or not having the time to go, as very important reasons for not regularly attending religious services.”
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
