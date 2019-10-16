Before and after. The previous and current church buildings for Dickinson's Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. The church has grown and expanded its outreach under the leadership of the Rev. William H. KIng III.
Dickinson's Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church is turning 65 and plans to continue its mission and community outreach.
“They tell me it all began in a tent,” Rose Young Palmer, a senior member at Dickinson’s Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, wrote to Our Faith on her church’s 65th anniversary. “The church was organized in 1954 by a few, dedicated villagers, but I knew nothing about it. I was only four then.”
She did know that she enjoyed the first Sunday of the month when grape juice and crackers were passed around. When she was a more mature 9 years of age she gained a better understanding of the first of the month Communion Sunday. She also has known a number of pastors here. Some sang during their sermons, others held frequent revivals and one had invitation songs so extended that she longed just to sit down.
