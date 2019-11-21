Ball High School students, together with volunteers from First Lutheran Church, packaged over 50,000 nourishing meals during last year’s “Share Your Holidays” Food Drive, which is held at Ball High School. The FeedGalveston event took place in the Ball High library while the “Share Your Holidays” Food Drive continued outside at Ball High. This year’s Food Drive is set for Friday, Dec. 6, at Ball High School between 7:30 a.m. and noon for drop off of non-perishable food items and/or tax deductible monetary contributions.
Together with Ball High School students and volunteers from First Lutheran Church, over 50,000 nourishing meals were packaged during last year’s ABC13 “Share Your Holidays” Food Drive, which culminated at Ball High School on Dec. 7. Pictured holding the banner in Ball High’s library were (from left) a Ball High School student, Richard Nye, Donna Spencer, First Lutheran Church and Co-chair FeedGalveston; Donnie Van Ackeren, development director at Galveston County Food Bank; Rev. Richard Rhoades, pastor at First Lutheran Church; Tanner Rasco, Ball High School Key Club sponsor; and Noel Spencer, First Lutheran Church and Co-chair FeedGalveston. This year’s 39th Annual ABC 13 “Share Your Holidays” Food Drive culminates Friday, Dec. 6 at Ball High School at 41st and Avenue O and will be open to the public for drop-off contributions from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Robyn Bushong/Courtesy
2018 Festival of Trees sponsors Don and Tracey Peterson and Event Chair Lois Molyneau at last year’s gala of Interfaith Caring Ministries.
Courtesy
Event chairperson Lois Molyneau, Interfaith Caring Minstries (ICM) Executive Director Suzy Domingo and ICM Director of Development Jessica Peterson at last year’s Festival of Trees fundraising gala.
Courtesy
Each year, Galveston’s First Lutheran Church helps Ball High School faculty and students with Channel 13’s Share Your Holidays food drive, which benefits the local FeedGalveston initiative, among other charity efforts.
Last year’s collection was the most successful ever for Galveston County totaling over 27,000 pounds of nourishing, non-perishable food items, plus over $2,000 in monetary contributions.
