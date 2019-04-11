Hitchcock’s Anointed Praise Missionary Baptist Church will sponsor a Community Good Friday service at 5 p.m. on April 19 at 6403 James Drive. A church picnic will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. The public is invited.
“Our event theme is ‘God’s Endless Love,’” said Tillie Henson, program chairperson. “Come and experience God’s endless love for man throughout the scriptures and through drama, music, songs, dance and instrumental selections. The good news is that Jesus, the redeemer, has conquered death with a victorious resurrection. That is the message of hope that will be presented.”
For details, call 409-502-7772.
Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom will hold a Kosher Passover at 6 p.m. on April 20 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston with a unique musical twist.
“Share in the dinner, enjoy Passover lyrics sung to the Beach Boys music and experience the thrilling afikoman scavenger hunt,” said Cheryl Sigel, vice president of ritual here. “It includes a full, home-cooked Kosher meal at discounted prices.”
The afikoman is a bit of unleavened matzo bread that is traditionally broken off and hidden for the children present at the Passover meal to find.
Tickets are $40 for adult members, $12 for children 4 to 12 and $50 for non-member adults and $22 for children between 4 and 12. Children under 3 are free.
Sigel stressed that you don’t have to be Jewish to attend the Seder, offering a quote by Morris Joseph, a 19th-century rabbi.
“Passover has a message for the conscience and the heart of all mankind,” he said. “For what does it commemorate? It commemorates the deliverance of a people from degrading slavery, from most foul and cruel tyranny. And so, it is our protest against unrighteousness, whether individual or national.”
For reservations or details, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Update: The website everycampus.com would like to know about any Christian student organizations currently registered at Galveston College, College of the Mainland or the University of Texas Medical Branch.
“EveryCampus is a collaborative initiative seeking God for revival by making gospel movements in every corner of every campus a possibility,” the site says. “It’s a digital, movement-accelerating platform to mobilize intercession and launch gospel movements.”
Our Faith would also be interested in profiling these ministries. Please let us know.
Call and response: Pastors, please email an exciting Easter teaser from your upcoming sermon for possible inclusion in next week’s Our Faith column. It’s an opportunity to extend your audience beyond the sanctuary walls to our thousands of good readers. Timing is key since newspaper deadlines are always inelastic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.