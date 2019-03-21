Anchor Point Ministries will offer a private premiere screening of the new movie, “Unplanned: The Abby Johnson Story” at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 28 at the Cinemark 18, 20915 Gulf Freeway, Webster.
“Be the first in your church community to see this inspiring story of grace, hope and redemption,” said Kelly King, Anchor’s publicist. “Never before has there been such an important film on such a controversial subject.”
The film follows the true life story of Abby Johnson, a Planned Parenthood clinic director, who becomes a pro-life advocate after personally assisting in abortion.
For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/apunplanned. For details, call 832-632-1221.
Antioch Houston is part of a church network that holds services on campuses in Galveston and Webster as well as in that big city to our north. They will hold their fourth annual golf scramble, Golf, Give, Go on April 4 at the Timber Creek Golf Club.
Golf coordinator Courtney Heard explained.
“This is our biggest fundraising event of the year where we will be raising money for mission trips all over the world,” she said. “The golf scramble during the day with a dinner and concert at night will make it a fun community event.”
The golfers’ lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., dinner at 5 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m.
For details, visit antiochhouston.com/golf-give-go.
It may always remain a mystery how a simple card game inspired a Chinese tile contest that has been enthusiastically embraced by many Jewish ladies since it first reached our shores.
Case in point, the Kinneret’s 11th annual fundraising mah-jongg tournament from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 7 at Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real.
“Please come join us for a fun filled day,” said organizer Barbara Platt. “There will be a delicious buffet lunch, lots of prizes, raffles and a silent auction. Bring your mah-jongg friends and come meet new ones. We will be playing with the 2018 card.”
Checks can be made out to Kinneret Hadassah for $40 to register. The charity supports education, health and youth programs in the US and Israel and the Hadassah Medical Centers in Jerusalem.
For details, call 281-488-6089 or 281-488-5861 or email bjplatt@sbcglobal.net.
Update: Texas City has a unique coffee shop church in the Rev. Tim Franklin’s Connection. In unrelated news, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, has mashed up a microbrewery and an Orlando, Fla. congregation.
“The first known congregation founded expressly as a ‘brewery church’ is Castle Church Brewing Community,” reported the Religion News Service. “While beer is its passion, ‘as a spiritual community, we exist for people first.’”
The 50-member congregation initially met in the garage of one of its pastors. Craft beer sales throughout the week support the new church.
