There are a number of ancient jokes about misreading ‘dog’ for God, but local Lutheran Carol Lisk will explain this week how she has come to trust both when she’s not sure what to do.
Lisk was flying home from Chicago with newly certified Lutheran Church Charities (LCC) comfort dog Joy when she came to this wisdom.
“Attempting to protect Joy from running, screeching children, rolling luggage, food all over the floor, feet and hands everywhere, and a big bushy tail that looks like a target for feet and suitcases more every moment was nerve racking,” Lisk recalled. “There was also a lovely couple who were extremely interested in us, her, and the LCC ministry.”
When Lisk tried to guide her new charge to the pair, Joy had received divine guidance to go elsewhere.
“To my surprise and amazement, she went straight to a young girl who had not shown one bit of interest in any of us,” she said. “The girl said that the dog knew that she was needed.”
The young girl proceeded to explain she had never flown on a plane before and that she was terrified. The newly-commissioned Joy sat with her for a few minutes, and then laid down across her feet and stayed there until it was time to board the plane.”
Prayers were exchanged and the terrors driven off by both God and dog.
Since then Joy has taken a wide variety of active assignments. When the late President George H.W. Bush’s coffin arrived at Ellington Field on the way to the train to College Station, Joy was there with the honor motorcycle escort from the Houston Police Department. She’s been a regular comforter at Santa Fe High School. She shows up at everything from preschool sessions to active shooter drills. She’s a favorite on stressful fire alarm tests at local elementary schools. And at nursing homes where many miss their own beloved pets.
“When in doubt, trust the dog,” Lisk concluded.
And she’s just as effective a minister with grownups, Jim Stoa, another of her handlers working out of Nassau Bay’s Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, said.
“During the president’s funeral procession, the police escorted the motorcade from Ellington to St. Martin Episcopal Church in the Tanglewood area of Houston, driving into the setting sun during Houston’s rush hour,” Stoa said. “We believe Team Joy provided comfort at a time of need for those officers as they prepared to preform their duties.”
Janie Arvey is another Gloria Dei member and she carries the high title of Top Dog, the designation for team leader. Joy can be “checked out” by any team member, dressed with the appropriate ministry vest for her activity (kids, military, police, and so on) and employed to minister to any in need. Arvey has overall responsibility.
“All LCC comfort dogs are assigned a Bible verse,” Arvey said. Joy’s is 1 Peter 1:8-9. ‘Though you have not seen him, you love him. Though you do not now see him, you believe in him and rejoice with joy,’”
Like other ministers, Joy is in church each and every Sunday where the congregation from different services has the opportunity to pass the peace, and pet her. When small children arrive, Joy lays on the floor so that more can access her silky fur.
This being Our Faith, we couldn’t resist a theological conundrum. Do all dogs go to Heaven? Arvey offered this story in reply.
“Joy was asked to attend a funeral of a father of two children,” she recalled. “His wife specifically asked for two dogs. Her little girl stayed with Joy throughout the funeral—hugging and whispering to her. She had some pictures of her dad and was showing them to Joy and my husband. Her mother was tending to her little brother. I feel that God sent Joy to the funeral to be a comfort to the little girl and put my husband with her during the funeral as additional comfort.
In my opinion, dogs go to heaven.”
Gloria Dei welcomes both donations to the comfort dog ministry and requests to get on Joy’s busy schedule can be made by calling the church at 281-333-4535.
Next week in Our Faith: A look behind the scenes of a new faith-based film.
