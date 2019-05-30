The United Methodist Men of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out June 7 at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Dinners will be $10.
“The meals include green beans, potato salad and cake,” said Floyd Rose, who carries the titles of deacon, fundraiser, choir member and maintenance supervisor here. “We will have a series of events to help replace our carpet which is so worn out that we’re beginning to vacuum it up.”
Wesley is over 150 years old and has survived all the recent storms, but still faces the ongoing wear and tear that all island sanctuaries endure.
For tickets or details, 409-933-2682.
Galveston’s West Point Baptist Church will hold its Next Point Youth Conference, “The Winner Within” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 3003 Ave. M.
“Children of all ages love to win,” said Shannon Clark, assistant youth director here. “We invite the youth of Galveston and Galveston County to come learn how to discover the winner that lives within. This will be a wonderful empowerment session. We look forward to sharing the love of God with all who attend.”
There is no registration fee. An offering will be collected and refreshments will be served.
For details, call 409-762-5642.
Reset: We told you about a hidden treasure scavenger hunt for K-12 kids at Texas City’s Memorial Lutheran/First Presbyterian Church, but the rains came and its been rescheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 8 at 2021 20th St. N.
The free event is sponsored by the church’s Team Trivia which is headed up by Larry Edrozo.
“Our outreach committee puts on a semiannual Trivia Challenge, the proceeds from which sponsors youth outreach programs,” Edrozo said. “The scavenger hunt takes scripture verses and uses them to provide clues to hunt for treasure. The end result is the kids get familiar with the Bible in a fun and exciting way.”
To register or for details, call 409-945-2931 or email presby1sttc@sbcglobal.net.
Update: The Religion News Service has a helpful article on hospital chaplains available online. Here’s a snippet.
“The profession, which began in its modern form in the early 1900s, has swelled since the 1990s. Today there are more than 10,000 health care chaplains in the United States, most with master’s degrees, rigorous hands-on training and board certification. Almost two-thirds of the country’s hospitals make chaplains available. With American society becoming increasingly disconnected and less religious, chaplains’ role has become particularly important.”
If you have a favorite, local chaplain, please ask them to email for a possible profile here.
